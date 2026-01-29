From suitcase to starting line: How modern racing bikes travel continents

Sleek, modern racing cycles — like the ones seen at the recent Pune Grand Tour — rarely touch any road outside of race tracks while in transit. They simply travel in a case the size of a 55-71 inch LED TV box.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Pune Grand TourDuring the Pune Grand Tour on January 22. Express photo by Pavan Khengre
When scores of sleek, carbon-fibre racing cycles rolled into town for the Pune Grand Tour held earlier this month, one would have imagined that they would have been simply wheeled down the ramps of cargo planes from different corners of the world.

We explain how racing bikes are transported for major sporting events, and how they get race-ready.

Dismantle, pack, unpack, assemble

Modern racing cycles are built in a way that they can be easily disassembled and reassembled again. The actual cycles weigh less than a hexagonal dumbbell (7 to 8 kg) when assembled on tripods.

This is a far-cry from other “regular” cycles. Take the case of Malaysian cyclist Nur Aiman Rosli, whose Team Terengganu finished third at the Pune Grand Tour.

Rosli started out on a bike that cost 3,000 Malaysian ringgit (around Rs 70,000). Now, he rides a Polygon bike that costs around 40,000 ringgit (over Rs 9 lakh).

“The biggest change is that the bike now fits in a suitcase,” Aiman says. This is what he finds the most wondrous. The bike emerges from a box — like Hermione Granger’s beaded bag — and is reassembled into a machine capable of hitting 80 km/hour

The cycle body stands inside the box in a single-wheel slot and is lifted out whole, with insulation that prevents contact with the sides of the box.

The teams at the Pune Grand Tour didn’t exactly travel light to India. “We thought India had a reputation for potholes, so we carried six to eight extra wheels to replace in case of punctures,” says Rosli. The roads were a pleasant surprise, but the extra wheels pushed the 10-kg equipment limit to 25 kg.

Rosli admits he cannot assemble the cycle on his own. Here’s where the key role of mechanics comes in.

The process

This is how the unpacking process works. First, the rear wheel comes off and goes into a circular sleeve.

Then, the handlebar, customised to the cyclist’s shoulder and limb size, comes off the main frame, as does the customised seat, or saddle.

Racing cycle saddles factor in aerodynamics. So, they tend to be long and narrow and with minimal padding to minimise chafing and maximise power transfers.

Almost all racing cycles have cutouts or slits along the vertical middle to relieve pressure on nerves and arteries. Saddles sit separately in suitcases and preferable seat heights are marked on the rod.

Other paraphernalia includes jerseys, toolboxes, around 40 nuts and bolts, and assorted spare parts. Most importantly for modern cycles, a battery circuit running through the V frame, and a portable battery to recharge it — like a chunky mobile charger — sit in the case. This is because gears are now shifted electronically rather than by cables. Transmission systems now allow for up to 12 or 13 gears.

The main frame comes attached with the derailleur set-up — sprocket wheels, chain and gear teeth.

The derailleur is a type of bicycle gear that works by moving the chain from one sprocket wheel — a wheel with a row of tooth-like parts — to another.

Rotors are removable and attachable. Hydraulic brakes are secured with foam covers. Bicycle pedals are tucked into one corner of the bike box, as are the cycling shoes with three-slot cleats that lock into the clips. Personalised water bottles, helmets, sunglasses, safety pins, air pumps, assorted wrenches, and chain oils all travel in kits.

Ahead of the race, the cycles get washed, and the gears are checked and oiled. Wheels tend to be thicker for sprints and sleek and narrow for climbs.

The shift

Several Indian cyclists attest to the transformation of these machines.

Promising Indian cyclist Vishwajeet Singh, who comes from a cycling family going back three generations, remembers starting out on a Viner bike. “Patli pipe waali (thin pipes),” he laughs. The steel pipes have now been replaced by titanium and carbon and aluminium braces.

Indian rider Surya Thathu says the reduced weight has enabled the transportation of bikes in a suitcase. He started on a steel Atlas that cost Rs 40,000, and now rides a GIANT carbon (Rs 2.5 lakh). “It’s as different as a Maruti Suzuki and a BMW. The weight that used to be 12-13 kg is now 7 kg, compact,” he says. The bearings used to be ceramic. Now they are made of carbon, with the stiffness supporting stability and ensuring the cycles don’t wobble.

Similarly, Naven John started out on a second-hand steel Raleigh from the 60s. Moving it in a suitcase across continents would be unthinkable in this age.

India’s third place finisher, Dinesh, started on a BSA Mac gifted by an indulgent grandfather. He now rides the beautifully crafted Cervelo S5, whose packing and unpacking is as meditative as cycling along the soothing lakes of Khadakwasla.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express.

 

