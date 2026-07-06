The Balogun twist: How FIFA reversed a World Cup red card

When the US striker Folarin Balogun received a straight red card and a one-game ban for fouling Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic last week in the Round of 32 knockout game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, popular reaction suggested that the dismissal was harsh for a rather innocuous tackle. The US managed to win 2-0.

Controversy, however, erupted after FIFA, the world’s top footballing body, reversed the red card decision ahead of the crucial Round of 16 game between the US and Belgium late Monday — seemingly at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

The controversy

News reports emerged Sunday that Trump had made multiple calls, including one to FIFA president Gianni Infantino as part of a behind-the-scenes lobbying effort to change the decision to suspend Balogun. This reportedly involved the White House even engaging a group of lawyers to help the US soccer association legally challenge the decision. Both FIFA and the White House are yet to comment.