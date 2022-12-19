Golden Ball a consolation prize? No, says Lionel Messi as he bucks a Fifa World Cup trend

Lionel Messi won Golden Ball, the best player award, at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar Sunday night, as he led Argentina to their third triumph on the global stage. While becoming the first player to win the Golden Ball in two editions of the World Cup, he also broke a jinx associated with the award: in the previous six editions, Golden Ball was won by a player from either the runners-up or losing semifinalists.

The Golden Ball since 1998

In the 1998 World Cup, Brazil’s Ronaldo powered his team into the final. However, Zinedine Zidane’s clutch play in the final led to hosts France claiming the title with a 3-0 win and Ronaldo had to settle for the runners-up prize along with Golden Ball.

It was redemption time for Ronaldo at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. With eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, he starred in Brazil’s fifth World Cup success. However, Golden Ball went to German captain and goalkeeper Oliver Kahn who conceded only three goals in the tournament.

In the 2006 final, the stage was set for Zidane to win the double of Golden Ball and the winners’ trophy. Then, he lost his head, headbutted Marco Materazzi and was sent off before the penalty shootout, which France went on to lose against Italy. Zidane claimed Golden Ball but on a sombre note.

Diego Forlan’s Uruguay crashed out of the World Cup in the semifinal stage losing to eventual runners-up Netherlands. They even lost the third-place playoff to Germany. However, that was not enough to deny Forlan, who was tied with three others in the goalscoring chart with four goals, Golden Ball.

The picture of a forlorn Messi standing near the World Cup Trophy after being awarded the best player prize is the most striking moment from the 2014 World Cup. The Argentine talisman guided his team to the final with four goals but Germany prevailed in the end as the curse of the Golden Ball continued.

In 2018, Croatian captain Luka Modric won Golden Ball but he also had to collect the prize with a sullen face, after the loss against France in the final.

Since Golden Ball was instituted in the 1982 edition in Spain, only three players had won it along with the World Cup trophy in the 10 tournaments up to Russia 2018 – Paolo Rossi of Italy (1982), Diego Maradona of Argentina (1986) and Romario of Brazil (1994). Like Forlan, Salvatore Schillaci of Italy was another Golden Ball winner whose team lost in the semifinal, in 1990.

Mbappe joins Brazil’s Ronaldo

In the race for Golden Boot, Messi and Kylian Mbappe were tied with five goals going into the final between Argentina and France. In a day of twists and turns, Messi first went ahead scoring his sixth goal with a penalty. Mbappe netted France’s first, also with a penalty, but he would not have got Golden Boot had it stayed that way since Messi had three assists to his name against the Frenchman’s two.

However, within a couple of minutes of scoring his first, Mbappe netted his second as well, to leapfrog Messi in the top-scorer chart with seven goals overall. Messi’s extra-time winner took him once again level with Mbappe on goal count and he looked set to claim Golden Ball on the assist count. There was more drama to come as Mbappe converted another penalty for a memorable hat-trick and sealed the Golden Boot debate once and for all.

Since Golden Boot was introduced in 1982, the player to have won it by scoring the most goals is Brazil’s Ronaldo, who scored eight goals in the 2002 edition and Mbappe joined him at the top of the list on Sunday. France’s Just Fontaine, however, holds the record for the most number of goals in a single edition of the World Cup, 13 at Sweden 1958.

