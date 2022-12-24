French football body lodges complaint: a look at Argentina’s Emi Martinez and his antics

Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez was already a star during Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar. The campaign’s aftermath has taken his stardom to new heights. His antics have drawn the ire of many while bringing him unbridled adulation of Argentinian fans.

On December 23, the president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, told reporters, “I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses (referring to Martinez’s antics) abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand.”

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also chimed in, condemning Martinez’s actions and “vulgar” taunting of France forward Kylian Mbappe.

We take a look at the rise of Emiliano Martinez and his post World Cup antics.

Who is Emiliano Martinez?

The story of Dibu Martinez is one where years of perseverance finally bore fruit. For nearly a decade since 2011, he was in Arsenal FC’s system, never getting a chance to establish himself in the first team. He spent his time on loan in the lower divisions of English football, playing well but never seeing a breakout performance. Meanwhile, Arsenal played and bought multiple goalkeepers, from Lucas Fabianski and Wózek Szczęsny to Petr Cech and Bernd Leno.

However, in June 2020, an injury to first choice Leno meant that 28-year old Martinez was called up to make his first Premier League appearance since the 2016-17 season. Thus began Martinez’s meteoric rise. His performances for Arsenal in the “Covid season” were memorable, earning him plaudits from all sides along with a national call-up in 2021. He made some crucial saves in Arsenal’s FA Cup victory in that season.

However, with Leno’s impending return, he decided to take his talent elsewhere, signing for Aston Villa in 2021. That season was his best one yet, keeping 15 clean sheets for a mid table team and winning the Aston Villa Supporters’ Player of the Year Award. Success at the club level meant that he soon would cement his place as Argentina’s number one.

Advertisement

Today, Dibu Martinez plays with a chip on his shoulder. Having to wait for his chance for years, he carries a loud antagonistic streak, both on and off the field.

Martinez’s mind games

Emi Martinez has excellent anticipation with the strength and length to back it; making him one of the most accomplished penalty-stoppers on the planet. Furthermore, he is the king of mind games, using all sorts of tactics, often underhanded and unpleasant, to put the penalty taker off their rhythm.

During the penalty shootout in this year’s final, Martinez’s presence was crucial in securing a victory for Argentina. He saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman before unsettling youngster Aurelien Tchouameni who made a costly miss. As Tchouameni was walking up to take his kick, Martinez rolled the ball far away from the Real Madrid midfielder, forcing him out of his rhythm and eventually leading to a miss.

Advertisement

Addressing a crowd of people in his hometown, Martinez spoke about the incident, “I tried to play him mentally by throwing the ball away, talking to him… And he missed the goal, he screwed up everything.”

This was the first open moment of contention between him and French fans, with many up in arms over Martinez’s conduct during the penalties. Referring to this incident, commentator Chris Sutton told the Daily Mail, “I thought it was a pretty despicable thing to do… If you’re Tchouameni walking past Martinez (in the guard of honour) you probably feel like biffing him one.”

Antics with trophy

During the award ceremony, Emi Martinez caused more uproar, creating one of the most memorable pictures from Qatar 2022. After receiving the Golden Glove trophy, with the eyes of the world on him, he stuck the trophy in front of his pelvic region, making a lewd gesture. The speechless Qatari official could only spare a weak smirk.

This is also not the first time, Martinez has hung a trophy in front of his privates. After Argentina’s Copa America victory, he was seen in a similar pose during the dressing room celebrations.

Fans across the world called this gesture “crass” and “classless.” However, as per reports, Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red, “I did it because the French booed me… Pride does not work with me.” It is still unclear whether he will face any action for his public displays.

Beef with Mbappe

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe is France’s talisman and one of the best footballers in the world. He is also known to be somewhat cocky, a trait that matches his incredulous style of play. Before the World Cup began, Mbappe had proclaimed that a European team is likely to win the tournament as football in South America is not “as advanced” as in Europe.

Martinez responded on the eve of the final. “He doesn’t know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it.”

Advertisement

After the World Cup win, Martinez has launched a tirade of taunts and jibes at the French superstar. In the dressing room, as the players wildly celebrated, Martinez was seen calling “for a moment of silence for Mbappe.” Further, as the Argentinian football team landed to a jubilant reception in Buenos Aires, a doll with the face of the PSG star was thrown towards Martinez and he held it aloft while waving to the crowds.

While earning him icon status in his homeland, neutrals and French supporters have questioned Martinez’s relentless trolling. Adil Rami, former French teammate of Mbappe suggested that Mbappe “traumatised” his opponents such that they only celebrated beating him, rather than winning the World Cup.