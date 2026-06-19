Referee as the cameraman: How the World Cup is putting you right next to the action

If you have been watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you would have noticed visuals from an angle that puts you as close to the centre of action as possible — the referee’s point of view.

This has been made possible by the Referee Body Camera, being used in a World Cup for the first time. Referees in this year’s edition have been given headsets equipped with small cameras, almost resembling mini CCTV cameras, which capture what FIFA calls “referee view” .

Among the over 45 cameras recording every angle of a match at the World Cup, this one perhaps is the most unique.