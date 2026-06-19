Referee as the cameraman: How the World Cup is putting you right next to the action

If you have been watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you would have noticed visuals from an angle that puts you as close to the centre of action as possible — the referee’s point of view.
This has been made possible by the Referee Body Camera, being used in a World Cup for the first time. Referees in this year’s edition have been given headsets equipped with small cameras, almost resembling mini CCTV cameras, which capture what FIFA calls “referee view” .
Among the over 45 cameras recording every angle of a match at the World Cup, this one perhaps is the most unique.
Has anyone else tried it before?
The referee point-of-view camera is not an entirely new innovation. America’s National Football League (NFL) was among the earliest sports leagues to use a referee camera. Cricket, too, offers the umpires’ view during broadcasts.
The first organisation to introduce this technology in football was the German league — the Bundesliga — in 2024. FIFA itself used it at the 2025 Club World Cup, a precursor to its World Cup coverage. The same year, the Premier League trialled it during pre-season friendlies between English top flight teams before incorporating it into the broadcast set-up.
So, what is unique about the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s referee camera?
The latest usage of the referee view has a subtle difference in comparison to its precursors. In previous iterations of the referee cam, the official’s constant motion meant that visuals were far from stable. This World Cup, however, the footage is much more stable.
the World Cup ref cam of Messi’s goal is perfect 🤤 pic.twitter.com/SIudahD46P
— Bodog (@bodog_official) June 17, 2026
FIFA attributes this to its partnership with Lenovo, which uses AI to stabilise the footage in real time. According to FIFA, this has helped halve motion blur and thus offers viewers a more stable viewing experience.
Initially introduced as a tool for the training and development of referees, the referee camera has garnered favourable reactions from the fans. Replays of the first goal of the tournament — Mexico’s Julian Quinones’ shot going through the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams — were widely shared on social media. The visuals from Lionel Messi’s opener against Algeria offered a first-hand view of the master’s wizardry.
⚽️🏆🔥 MUNDIAL 2026:
Debut de la cámara de árbitro o Ref Cam en la Copa del Mundo: se puede ver la imagen del partido desde la perspectiva del árbitro principal. pic.twitter.com/utlyCB16OV
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 12, 2026
That aside, the referee camera has also offered humour enthusiasts a repertoire of memeworthy reactions, like the bemusement of France’s Desire Doue after a decision did not go his way in the match against Senegal.
What else does the headset include?
In addition to the camera, referees are also equipped with a new audio device. The earpiece allows the referee to receive communications from the rest of the officiating team, including assistant referees, the fourth official, and the VAR, ensuring that decisions and warnings are relayed instantly.
Internal communications aside, the mechanism also allows the referee to convey a VAR decision to the spectators via a microphone attached to the headset, while providing a justification for the same.