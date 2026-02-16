Why Gopichand has made peace with badminton’s proposed 15×3 format: ‘The sport has gotten too physical’

In an interview with The Indian Express, the national coach talks about athlete welfare, scheduling overload, television demands, and unintended tactical consequences of the proposed change

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Former Indian badminton player and Chief National Coach for the Indian Badminton team Pullela GopichandFormer Indian badminton player and Chief National Coach for the Indian Badminton team Pullela Gopichand (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

There is a pragmatic acceptance of the new proposed scoring system for international badminton in Pullela Gopichand’s slightly resigned tone. “I think I’m OK with it,” the national coach would say of the proposed change from 21-point, three sets (21×3), to 15-point three sets (15×3), a reduction of roughly a quarter of points contested.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) first expanded the five annual five-day Majors (Super 1000 tournaments) to 11 days over two weekends. It then announced wider, encompassing TV broadcast of matches, and later dropped the anticipated bombshell: Badminton, which has witnessed a fair number of Classics in the 21×3 format, will now be shortened to 15×3.

The proposal would be put to a vote at the April 25 General Meeting of BWF at Horsens, Denmark. But given how shorter matches have already been factored into the broadcast expansion, it will be hugely surprising if the vote in favour of the 15×3 doesn’t go through.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Gopichand, who has had to endure these whimsical changes in badminton more than most, explains why he isn’t opposed to the change, in part because it could’ve been far worse. Excerpts:

One would think you wouldn’t be too fond of this scoring change.

No, I’m kind of OK with it. The sport has gotten too physical, and too many players are down with too many injuries, playing the 21 points. Somewhere, it needed to be shortened for their well-being, if we are to be realistic.

Is it a cop-out to commercial considerations, and couldn’t the BWF have reduced the number of tournaments?

Story continues below this ad

Yes, I would’ve preferred reducing the number of tournaments. But what will you take out of the calendar? They are trying to make the sport much bigger than it currently is (East and South Asia and pockets of Europe). Badminton needs tournaments in the US and Australia if it has to keep growing. And it needed a format that fits into this vision.

Also Read | Sindhu, Srikanth, and the All England question: Gopichand on its relevance and India’s hopes

Badminton is far more challenging than tennis to get this right. Tennis has the Slams, ATP/WTA primarily, and singles is prioritised. Badminton can’t dump doubles; it’s equally important. Tennis can have long matches, because the players can rest and play on alternate days. The badminton calendar was getting too much in this format for players – World Championships/Olympics, Super 1000s, Super 750s, Thomas Uber and Sudirman Cup, Asian Championships, plus Asian Games in some years. Players were collapsing.

The assumption is 15-pointer will shorten match lengths. But won’t players adapt, and like the 21-pointer, isn’t it possible that 15×3 also reaches the hour-mark?

Right now, it’s reaching an hour and a half. 15×3 will keep it to 60 minutes, hopefully. Of course, players will adapt and possibly stretch out 15×3 too – there are pluses and minuses. But I’m just happy they aren’t getting the mad 11×5 experiment in, which was my fear. That would be a nightmare. I’d rather players play 60 minutes than 90.

Will 15×3 suit a certain style of play?

Story continues below this ad

The game has already gotten aggressive. While top players will adapt, you have to be spot-on from the beginning. It will help those who can absorb pressure. Let’s say you go from 13-9 to 13-11, it’ll mean there’s a lot more crucial, high-pressure points to soak that pressure. If there’s a break at 8, then you need to start well, and after a few points, the decisive ones will arrive immediately. In a 21×3, players could open up and play/try 4 different strokes in a rally. Now you will see a safe sort of game. The level of skill won’t be tested much, which is a huge drawback of 15×3. Players will stick to pet shots and safe play. Comeback drama won’t be frequent.

But as a sport, is it healthy if the scoring system keeps changing every few years? Football and tennis never messed with their formats and remain popular…

I was probably the worst affected by these changes. I won the All England in a 15-point rally system (in 2001). And within a few months, it was changed to 7×5, which was a disaster. Just when I was managing my injuries and getting used to that style and strategy, they made it 15×3. (It was 21×3 a few years later.) It was thoughtless. Now it’s just shortened by 1/4th, maybe.

Also in Explained | Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq’s bowling action

Will it favour those close to retirement in prolonging careers?

Story continues below this ad

It’s a little easier for those closer to retirement or dealing with injuries. Senior Indians are anyway struggling, here they at least have a fighting chance at 9-10th point. What I’m worried about are doubles and mixed – I don’t know where that’ll end up. Earlier, you could keep lifting. Doubles gets tricky because serves become more crucial. Nobody will experiment.

Badminton swings from one player to the other depending on the court side, due to a draught in A/C conditions. How will that affect 15×3?

Standardisation of events becomes extremely important in a sport where drift and speed of the shuttle are major challenges to adjust to. Usually, the first rounds are scratchy, with everyone trying to understand the court conditions. But in a 15×3, in drifty arenas, there’s a risk of a game gone here and game gone there, and suddenly it’s all over. If drift dictates wins, your real ability is not being tested. In 21×3, there was time to cover ground. In 15, it’s none, so you need to reduce the advantages from one side (so as to avoid lottery results). So you need to standardise this change – perhaps equal practice courts available to everyone before the event.

Is there a chance the 15×3 might not get enough votes?

Story continues below this ad

I think just the way BWF has gone about it, it will go through 100 per cent this time. Last time, they were just a little casual, and many from the African continent weren’t even clear about what the change being proposed was. This time, they will push it through. I’m just happy that the terrible 11×5 with 55 points idea is not on the table. This is OK, you just have to play well.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How a hi-tech cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
EXPRESS OPINION
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
President of Switzerland on India’s AI summit: Can we make Artificial Intelligence more equal, together?
President of Switzerland on India’s AI summit: Can we make Artificial Intelligence more equal, together?
Ashok Gulati writes: On agriculture, India-US deal opens doors with caution, and with quota systems
Trade pact opens doors with caution, and with quota systems, in agriculture
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement