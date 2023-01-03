Dragged into geopolitical battle, boxing on the ropes at Olympics

The first strike came after the 2016 Rio Olympics, where allegations of match-fixing surfaced. The second strike came two years later after an individual accused by the USA of being involved in the international heroin trade was chosen as the governing body’s president. Now, boxing is close to the third strike, which could be the knockout blow.

Boxing is the only Olympic sport headed by a Russian. Its lone sponsor is a Russian energy giant, most of the sport’s operations have been shifted from Switzerland to Russia, and it is the only sport that has allowed Russian athletes to participate under their national flag, challenging the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has been wary of increasing Russian influence.

And in recent weeks, there have been increasing efforts – led by the USA – to form a breakaway internationalpl federation to ‘secure’ boxing’s status as an Olympic sport.

What began as a fight against corruption, including match-fixing, has turned into a geopolitical battle that has left a popular and racially-diverse sport on the ropes of the Olympic rings.

What’s the status of boxing at the Olympics?

As things stand, the sport continues to be a part of the roster. However, instead of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the IOC has said it will run the competition, just like it did at the Tokyo Games.

Controversy erupted recently after the IBA said no boxer would compete at the Olympics without its presence. And soon after, in the last week of December, the IOC hinted that boxing, which doesn’t feature on the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, might be dumped from the 2024 Paris Games as well.

How did a popular sport like boxing reach a stage where its Olympic future is uncertain?

The sport plunged into crisis after the Rio Olympics, where medal bouts were fixed by ‘complicit and compliant’ judges, as an independent investigation commissioned by the IBA (then called AIBA) revealed.

This came at a time when the sport was run by Taiwan’s Ching-Kuo Wu, the controversial AIBA president who stepped down after 11 years in charge in 2018 following allegations of ethical misconduct and financial mismanagement.

After Wu stepped down, Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov was appointed president, but his election further aggravated the situation. Rakhimov features in the US treasury department’s sanctions list for alleged links to international heroin trafficking, according to Associated Press. Rakhimov has denied these allegations but stepped down from the post in 2019, when the IOC took control and set up a task force to conduct the boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The following year, Russian Umar Kremlev was elected as the president of the AIBA, which changed its abbreviated name to IBA the following year as part of a rebranding process. Kremlev assured he’d bring in reforms within the organisation and kicked off the process by hiring Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, who had investigated the allegations of state-sponsored doping against Russia, to probe the Rio scandal. McLaren released the report last year, in which he detailed instances of match-fixing.

If Kremlev took these steps, why is the IOC still concerned?

The IOC has expressed ‘significant concerns’ over the IBA’s governance and financial sustainability, as well as integrity of judges, after Kremlev resisted calls for an independent organisation to handle assignment of referees and judges at events.

The IOC also raised eyebrows after the IBA shifted its operations from Lausanne in Switzerland to Russia apart from the fact that its lone sponsor is Russian energy giant Gazprom, and said the federation was ‘dependent’ on a Russian bank, whose branch operations in Switzerland are affected by sanctions following the war with Ukraine.

Russia Today quoted IOC sports director Kit McConnell as saying: “Dependency continues on the Russian company Gazprom. This has only been exacerbated, worsened by the fact that a number of the bank accounts (used by the IBA) are subject to sanctions in the current environment. There has been no mitigation on that reliance on one organization.”

The IBA is also the only body that has gone against the IOC’s recommendation and allowed Russian boxers to fight under their flag.

Who is Umar Kremlev?

The 40-year-old is a Russian businessman with close links to President Vladimir Putin, who inaugurated the International Boxing Centre in Moscow last September with Kremlev by his side. According to Le Monde, Kremlev is a recipient of the Order of St. George, Russia’s highest military honour, and ‘built a fortune in the fields of construction and security as well as by running a taxi business.’

Kremlev was one of the three Russians who headed an international federation of an Olympic sport before the country invaded Ukraine last year. And he’s the only one left – Alisher Usmanov stepped aside as the president of the International Fencing Federation after he was placed on the sanctions list by the European Union and last November, Italy’s Luciano Rossi defeated Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin by a narrow margin to become the new president of the International Shooting Sport Federation.

There have been efforts from IBA’s members to remove Kremlev but in vain.

What happens next?

The IBA has said it will ‘continue to reach out to the senior leadership of the IOC to work towards a de-escalation of this current development and with a view to LA 2028.’ The IOC has demanded immediate reforms.

It remains to be seen if the efforts to form a breakaway boxing federation gather any momentum.

Is there a realistic chance boxing will actually be dropped from the Olympics?

At the moment, it seems like a distinct possibility. Boxing has been contested at all but one edition of the Olympics since 1904 – it wasn’t included at the 1912 Games in Stockholm because Sweden’s laws banned the sport at the time.

The sport’s popularity in the USA in particular could become a decisive factor vis-à-vis the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles. The USA is the most successful country in Olympic boxing history, winning a total of 117 medals, including 50 gold, and has produced icons such as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Joe Frazier.