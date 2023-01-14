Drag flicks, tomahawks and penalty corners: Some commonly used hockey terms

Hockey fever has taken over India, as the Men in Blue defeated a talented Spain side 2-0 in their opening World Cup encounter. Being played in state-of-art stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the 16-team tournament promises to be an exhibition of world class play and enthralling sporting moments.
Defined by break-neck pace, on the surface, hockey is a simple game to follow. Two teams of 11 each try to score goals, controlling a small ball with hockey sticks. However, delving deeper, hockey reveals a lot of complexity. During the case, commentators will use various terms to describe hockey-specific rules and ways of play.
The Indian Express explains hockey and goes through some commonly used terms.
Field hockey is a team sport played between two teams of 11 players each. Each team has one goalkeeper, who is permitted to use his hands and feet to prevent goals, defenders, midfielders and attackers, who are only allowed to use their sticks to control the ball. The coach determines the formation of a team which decides the distribution of the outfield players in the playing 11.
The aim of the game is to score in the opposing team’s goal while preventing the opposition from scoring in yours. To advance the ball, players can either pass to their teammates using their sticks or dribble the ball – this is done by pushing the ball forward while running with it. Crucially, to score a goal, the scorer has to enter the opposition D – the D-shaped box 16 yards in front of the goal. A shot from outside the D is not counted.
The playing area is a rectangle, marked with white lines on the blue astroturf on which the game is played.
Playing hockey requires tremendous skill and technique from the players. Players have to master various ways to hit the ball with their sticks and know the right situations to use them. Importantly, the players can only touch the ball with the flat part of the stick. A few common hitting techniques are,
An important aspect of hockey is defenders trying to win the ball back from the offence. To do this, they can employ some of the following techniques.
During the game, players can commit various offences which are then penalised. Some common fouls entail the ball touching your feet, tackling from behind, third party interference (two players are not allowed to tackle an attacking player at the same time), obstruction (when a player or a stick comes in between the ball and the other player) and dangerous play. Dangerous play can be called when the stick is raised above one’s waist or when the umpire deems that a player endangers the opponent in any way while attacking or defending the ball. Hitting the ball in the air is also not allowed, though this is often a subjective call made by referees.
Fouls are penalised in different ways.
These are just some of the terms commonly used. Many more rules and terms exist. However, this primer on hockey terms is a good place to start for new fans. More will be clear, while watching the FIH Hockey World Cup.