Faster recovery, pain management: Why elite athletes are using collagen

For years, skincare companies have marketed cosmetic products by focusing on them containing collagen. The claim was that it was a miracle worker of an ingredient that can ward off wrinkles, hydrate the skin and activate the “fountain of youth”. But there’s demand for collagen, a protein found in the body, from another specific sub-set too: high-performance athletes, chasing not wrinkle-free skin, but perfection on the sporting field.

It’s used particularly by athletes coming back from injury and for those who compete in sports with higher load on the body.

Wayne Lombard, the head of athletic performance for the Indian women’s hockey team, said: “The science is still developing about the use of collagen by athletes. But we know that using it as a supplement probably gives you 1-3% improvement in certain things. Why athletes use collagen is because it helps with joint regeneration in ligaments, meniscus, labrum — all areas of the body that are relatively avascular (having few or no blood vessels which means that there’s not much blood supply there).”