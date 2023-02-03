The importance of Campbell Johnstone: the first All Black to come out as gay

Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone became the first All Black to come out as gay, saying he hoped to “take away the pressure and the stigma” of doing so publicly.

The 43-year-old spoke bravely in a Seven Sharp TV interview, and his decision was met with support and gratitude from the larger rugby community, with hopes that his visibility and strength in talking about being gay, will pave the way for others in a sport that is saddled with excessively macho imagery and stereotypes.

What was Johnstone’s career like?

The former tighthead prop debuted against Fiji as All Black #1056 and played three Tests in 2005, with his last two matches against the British and the Irish Lions. Between 2002 and 2012, he made 38 appearances for the Crusaders, 72 for Canterbury and 105 for the French side Biarritz.

Why did he find it difficult to come out to the public during his playing career?

Johnstone explained that while he had told friends and family “a long time ago” that he was gay, he kept the matter private during his playing career, leading a “double life” and “living a lie” because his sexuality did not fit with “his image of an All Black,” he said. “Within myself, I was never really comfortable with the whole concept,” said Johnstone. “My dream was to be an All Black.”

Johnstone said that his image of an All Black did not figure his sexuality, and that he would blame his sexuality when he played poorly, according to NZ Herald. “Manly, strong, possibly had a wife and kids. I’d pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper; I’ve been to some interesting places with that. It would come to the surface and I may have had a bad game, and I would look at that side of me and blame that for it. It slowly starts to affect you. It’s hard living a double life, or living a lie,” he said.

Why did he feel the need to come out?

In the same interview, he says that he realised he was living “a double life” and “living a lie,” trying to portray the stereotypes of a rugby player. He continued: “We had a phrase in rugby saying if you could look yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself then you’ve done enough. Here I was looking in the mirror, haven’t been honest with my teammates; and that puts a lot of pressure on and just builds up on you.”

What did Johnstone say about his decision?

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people.” He added that previously he wanted to keep his sexuality private. “Telling close friends and rugby mates was enough for me. I’m very happy and comfortable about myself,” he told Seven Sharp.

“There’s no rule, there’s no law about coming out. You don’t have to come out. If you feel it’s not right for you, then don’t. The idea of an ideal rugby player or Crusader, is of an honest, strong person. The stronger you are, and if you can make yourself stronger by relieving anxiety and stress, then you can fit that mould,” he said.

“In some part, I’m disappointed it’s taken me so long to do this, then there’s the other aspect that I’m somewhat maybe a little bit sad we are actually having to do this. If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear then we’re going to help a lot of people.” It was about shattering the ultimate stereotype: “The public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks.”

What were the reactions?

“New Zealand’s sports minister, Grant Robertson, who is also gay, said Johnstone had blazed a trail for the national team – which is dominant on the world stage, venerated at home and has become a multi-billion dollar global brand,” wrote NZ Herald.

He wrote on Instagram: “There is still a long way to go, but feels like a very significant step,” Robertson wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s important to create an inclusive environment in sport at all levels, and that starts at the top. In the Black Ferns, we have had role models for the Rainbow community for some time. And now with the All Blacks another barrier has been broken. I hope it inspires future generations to be open, happy and comfortable. There is still a long way to go but feels a very significant step. And from one prop to another, ngā mihi Campbell!”

In a message posted on Twitter, Mark Robinson, the CEO of New Zealand Ruby and a former teammate of Johnstone’s, said the former player’s “strength and visibility will pave the way” for other players.

Is Johnstone New Zealand’s first international to come out?

No, Johnstone is not New Zealand’s first international rugby player to come out. The national women’s team – has multiple openly gay current and past players in Black Ferns, including Louisa Wall, a former member of parliament who was part of the winning side at the 1995 Women’s Rugby World Cup. “But it has been much rarer for men in the sport’s top echelons to come out publicly. In 2009, the former Wales captain Gareth Thomas became the first openly gay professional rugby union player in the World,” NZH wrote.

What did the players’ community say?

All Black scrum-half Brad Weber tweeted: “Legend! Hugely influential moment for so many young people, rugby players especially, who might be questioning their sexuality. Much respect, Campbell.”

The All Blacks shared support for Johnstone as the segment went to air, praising him for “having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game.”

World Cup-winning Black Fern Ruby Tui shared a message of support for Johnstone. “I try to fight for the rainbow every day but what Campbell Johnson has just done for the rainbow community within rugby is probably more than I’ve ever done. Thank you brother,” she wrote on Twitter.

Is it rare for top-flight sportsmen to come out as gay?

Just last November 2022, Australian Isaac Humphries became only the second male basketball player to come out as gay while playing after Jason Collins, who came out in April 2013. Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo is the only openly gay top-flight male professional footballer in the world, having come out as gay in October 2021. Blackpool forward Jake Daniels became the first openly gay active male professional footballer in the UK in May 2022.