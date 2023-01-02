How will BCCI judge players’ fitness for selection: explaining the Yo-Yo test and Dexa scan

With the start of a new year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hope to usher in a new beginning for Indian cricket. As India hosts the 50-over World Cup in 2023, the team will hope to win its first piece of silverware on the biggest stage since 2011. While promising a lot, India’s results in ICC events since its 2013 Champions Trophy victory have been disappointing.

Thus, on Sunday (January 1) the BCCI convened a review meeting discussing the way forward for the Indian men’s team. The meeting was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, team captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA head VVS Laxman and selection committee chairman, Chetan Sharma. According to BCCI’s press release, “issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters” were discussed “along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.”

Among other things, the BCCI announced the (re)introduction of the Yo-Yo Test and the introduction of Dexa scans for the purposes of selection to the team.

We take a closer look.

What is the Yo-Yo test?

The Yo-Yo test was first introduced to the Indian cricket team during Virat Kohli’s fitness-focused captaincy reign. Developed by Danish football physiologist Jens Bangsbo, it is a “maximal aerobic endurance fitness test, involving running between markers placed 20 metres apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion.”

The most commonly used version involves running between two markers 20 metres apart, following audio cues which dictate the running speed required. After each 40 metres run, the participants have an active break of 10 seconds before running 40 metres again. At regular intervals, the required running speed increases. The test continues until the participants are no longer able to keep up with the required pace.

Players are given scores on the basis of how many levels they are able to clear. Previously, the minimum score set by the BCCI to pass the test was 17 (increased from 16.1). It is unclear what the new parameters will be.

What are some criticisms of the Yo-Yo test?

In the post-pandemic world, with Covid protocols in place, the team opted for a 2 km run (under 7.30 mins) instead of the Yo-Yo test as a fitness parameter. This came on the back of significant criticism of the test being used for selection purposes, with critics arguing that it is an arbitrary parameter that does not reflect a player’s skills or abilities.

Yo-Yo tests are good for generic movement analysis. Different players respond differently based on their metabolism and lung capacity. Cricket, however, needs skill sets such as hand-eye coordination, footwork, body balance, upper and lower body strength, reflexes, how you maintain balance with head position, etc. — the yo-yo test isn’t a great indicator of where a player stands.

Furthermore, the workload of a player can also affect the outcome. Thus, someone tested after a heavy season might struggle while a player playing less cricket might easily pass. However with 2022 being marred by injuries to multiple key Indian players, the Yo-Yo test makes a return, re-emphasising upon the team’s commitment to fitness.

What are Dexa scans?

Dexa scans were recommended to the BCCI and the NCA as far back in 2011 because of a significant increase in players’ workloads with the introduction of T20 cricket and professionalisation of the game. Through Dexa tests, the trainers will be able to measure body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, water content and bone density.

“It helps you understand where the fat is and whether the training methods are yielding the result. It is all linked to a cycle. It is part of testing protocols which should have become mandatory long back. Some teams have been doing this for 10 years. It is a fool-proof method… Dexa it will be uniform and the data will be used for the future as well,” Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team, told the Indian Express.

Why this move?

2022 saw key Indian cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah get injured and re-injured, with many others suffering from various niggles and injuries as well. The Dexa scan will be used to provide a more accurate picture of the players’ fitness and physical condition, allowing the team to customise plans for players. It will also allow better insight into players’ recoveries, ensuring that players are not rushed back too early.

It has been reported that 20 players have been shortlisted for the World Cup later this year and the BCCI will closely monitor the form and fitness of these players. Introduction of scientific methods such as the Dexa scan and fitness tests such as the Yo-Yo test will be a crucial cog in how these players are monitored and how they prepare for the big tournament.