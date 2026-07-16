Falkland Islands: Why Argentina’s celebration after beating England has sparked controversy

While celebrating their 2-1 triumph over England in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez and Giovani Lo Celso held aloft a banner that read: ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’. It translates to: ‘The Falkland Islands [Malvinas] are Argentine.’

How the banner found its way into Atlanta Stadium remains unclear. According to a report, Argentina fans had been banned from carrying Falklands flags into the World Cup semi-final. But its appearance in the hands of Argentina’s players has sparked controversy, and subsequent speculation about what action FIFA might take. Here is what you need to know.

Why is the banner controversial?

The answer lies almost two centuries in the past. The Falkland Islands — or Islas Malvinas, as they are known in Argentina — have remained at the centre of a sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the UK since Britain reasserted control over the islands in 1833. Argentina argues that it inherited the sovereignty of these islands from Spain upon gaining independence in 1816, and therefore regards Britain’s occupation as illegal.

Also Read | Argentina players taunt England with Falkland banner after FIFA World Cup win

In 1982, the two countries fought a 74-day war that resulted in 649 Argentine casualties and 255 British deaths. Officially, Britain continues to administer the islands, with the majority of the residents voting to remain a British overseas territory during a referendum in 2013. But Argentina still considers the British protectorate essential to its national identity.

What is the FIFA ruling on such gestures?

FIFA’s regulations state that any political banner or flags with political messages are strictly prohibited before, after and during a match in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations also prohibit players from using sporting equipment with political messaging.

FIFA’s code of conduct also says fans cannot “curse or chant in a political, offensive and/or discriminatory manner”. The world body is currently reviewing the on-field gesture in Atlanta under its rules prohibiting political messaging

What measures had been in place to prevent such gestures?

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According to a report from the Associated Press, Argentina fans had been banned from carrying Falklands flags into the World Cup semi-final. Argentine Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva had said that fans would not be allowed to carry some of their flags and banners that incorporate images of the Falkland Islands into the game, citing FIFA rules.

A man walks past a street mural depicting soccer star Diego Maradona and veterans of the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. AP A man walks past a street mural depicting soccer star Diego Maradona and veterans of the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. AP

But Britain’s top representative in Atlanta had said she expects Argentines to continue with their chants that reference the Malvinas along with football greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Consul General Rachel Galloway told Atlanta First News that although fans might sing about those issues, “we find a way to work together.”

After the game, Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel posted on X: ‘They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.’

What have Argentina fans said or done during the World Cup regarding the territorial dispute?

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At the 2026 World Cup, Argentina’s unofficial anthem has been ‘Muchachos’, the opening verse of which reads:

En Argentina nací, (I was born in Argentina)

Tierra de Diego y Lionel, (Land of Diego and Lionel)

De los pibes de Malvinas, (Of the boys of the Malvinas)

Que jamás olvidaré (Whom I will never forget)

The last two lines are widely understood to be a tribute to the Argentine soldiers who died during the 1982 war.

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After the victory over England, the players also celebrated with the chant “Por las Malvinas, por Diego y por el último de Leo” (For the Malvinas, for Diego, and for Leo’s last one)

What had the Argentine camp said before the match?

The post-match celebration contrasted sharply with the messaging coming out of the Argentine camp the day before the game. Head coach Lionel Scaloni had stated: “The reality is that this is a football match. I can’t mix things up.”

Rodrigo de Paul had also echoed similar views. “We have to understand that this is a football match and that the Malvinas issue needs to be discussed elsewhere.”

Have Argentina made references to the Falkland Islands earlier on the football field?

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Something similar took place during Argentina’s friendly match against Slovenia in 2014. On that occasion, the players stood behind a banner with the exact wording of the one Martinez and Lo Celso held up on Wednesday. On that ocassion, FIFA had imposed a non-sporting sanction on Argentina. The federation was asked to pay a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs.

Have players made political gestures at World Cups before?

Yes. At the 2018 World Cup, for instance, Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka celebrated goals against Serbia by making the Albanian double-headed eagle gesture with their hands. Both players have ethnic Albanian roots linked to Kosovo, whose independence Serbia does not recognise. On that occasion, FIFA imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs on both players.

During the 2022 World Cup, meanwhile, Serbia were fined 20,000 Swiss francs for a banner they had hoisted in their dressing room which showed Kosovo as a part of Serbia and read: “No surrender.”

At the same World Cup, German players had covered their mouths with their hands ahead of a match, in a symbolic gesture to convey that FIFA were forcibly silencing players. The global football governing body had warned teams against using OneLove armbands, celebrating gender inclusivity, with the tournament being held in Qatar, where same-sex relationship is criminalised.

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Unlike the Serbian case, FIFA did not sanction Germany for the protest.