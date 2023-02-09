Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: The story of Allan Border, the man who led Australian cricket to world domination

“I’ve always thought that Australians try to win games of cricket from the first ball … I believe the aggressive game fits our national character.” So go the first few lines of Allan Border’s autobiography, Cricket as I See It.

Hate it or love it, the ‘Australian Way’ that valorises a win-at-all-costs mentality has been at the heart of Australia’s cricketing success over the last three-and-a-half decades. While over the years many players have been closely associated with Australia’s style and success, Allan Border is the man who set the stage for it.

A pugnacious and oft-underrated batter, an astute tactical thinker and a leader of men, Allan Border is a national hero in Australia. Border’s international career spanned over a decade and a half, a period in which he played a then-record 156 Test matches and scored a then-record 11,174 runs. He was only the second individual to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, after Sunil Gavaskar.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins today (January 9), a brief look at the legend who lends his name to the prized trophy.

Australia’s immovable object

Emblematic of Allan Border’s batting was his zeal to not give his wicket away. Though he was not the prettiest batter of his time, nor probably the most ‘naturally gifted’, his greatness lay in his dogged determination to occupy the crease for long periods of time, especially in an era where Australian cricket lacked many stars. In many ways, Border’s batting is often underestimated because of how unattractive it appeared to the eye.

Australian journalist Malcolm Knox once said, “As he (Allan Border) aged, he became a plainly unattractive batsman to watch, all punch, no grace”. Yet, he retired with an average of over 50 and multiple memorable knocks that were crucial to Australia’s fortunes.

Calling Border “Australia’s immovable object”, Wisden wrote, “his technique and temperament allowed him to play productively in the most extreme conditions and situations”. The only countries where he averaged under 50 were South Africa and Sri Lanka – he played a combined nine innings in these two countries. Everywhere else, he was Australia’s most reliable player, whether it be in the dustbowls of India or the swinging green tops in England.

A reluctant captain during a tumultuous time

A workman-like cricketer, Allan Border grew into a leadership role at a time when Australian cricket was at its lowest.

He replaced Kim Hughes as captain in 1984. Soon after, scandal struck with a number of Australian players choosing to tour South Africa – at the time a cricket pariah because of the apartheid. Just seven years before that, Australia had seen some of its best players including the Chappell brothers, Rod Marsh, Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee defect from the official team to play for Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket. The two defections left Australian cricket utterly destabilised.

In many ways, Allan Border, reluctant as he was at the time, was the correct man to lead his country through the tumultuous period. A cricketer who lacked the fancy frills of many of his compatriots, Border led by example. He was an anchor, both as a batter and a captain, at a time when Australian cricket needed a rebuild from the ground up.

The 1987 World Cup

Border’s initial years as captain were hard – Australia did not win much and he was under the pump for his “negative tactics”. Yet, the Australian team was on its way up, with new players entering the scene and an increased focus on tactics and professionalism. The 1987 World Cup proved to be a major turning point.

“We went into that tournament as rank outsiders … total underdog status,” Border recalled to Fox Sports Australia. Though Border himself was far from Australia’s best player in the tournament, it would be difficult to imagine Australia winning without him at the helm.

With coach Bob Simpson, he spearheaded a tactical revolution. “We’d started to think about tactics, where we wanted to be at certain stages of a one-day game, where we hadn’t really thought about that before. I know that sounds strange, but back then it was just a game that you went and out and played,” said Allan Border. Border was also thinking far ahead of his peers when it came to bowling, using Steve Waugh in the death overs and making Craig McDermott bowl short spells.

Most importantly, 1987 saw Australia bear its first fruits of an increased focus on discipline and training, a shift spearheaded by Border.

Border’s greatest gift to Australia

Perhaps Allan Border’s greatest gift to Australian cricket was the stability and direction that he provided the team, something he did not receive when he entered the scene.

Border’s cricket started when the cream of Australia’s crop was playing in World Series Cricket. He took over Australia’s captaincy during a period when the team was stuck in a morass of mediocrity. However, by the time he retired, Australia was well on its way to world dominance.

Much like many credit Sourav Ganguly for the success the Indian team experienced much after his departure, Allan Border’s legacy is similar. His influence on Australian cricket goes far beyond the runs he scored or the matches he captained. It is felt till the day, every time an Australian team canters its way to a World Cup Trophy. It is felt in every Aussie cricketer who takes pride in his professionalism and winning mentality.

While his utilitarian batting might never receive the plaudits it deserves, it is undeniable that Allan Border taught Australia how to win, and in the process, paved the way for the team to dominate the game of cricket for years to come.