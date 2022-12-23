As the 2023 IPL Auction begins, here are 5 things to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will hold its annual auction on Friday (December 23) to allow teams to construct their rosters. This year, the auction is being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala.

The IPL auction is an exciting event – it can be life-changing for players while fans are treated to an emotional roller-coaster as teams finalise their line-ups. This year’s auction saw 991 players registering and 405 making the final list, including 273 Indian players and 132 overseas players. There are only 87 slots available to the teams, with a total purse of ₹183.15 crores that can be spent.

The live coverage of the IPL 2023 auction will begin at 2:30 pm (IST), live on the Star Sports Network. Viacom 18 will offer live streaming on Jio Cinema. All the latest news, updates and live coverage of the auction will be available on indianexpress.com as well. Here’s what to watch out for as the players go under the hammer.

This is a “mini-auction”

In a mini-auction, teams are allowed to retain as many players as they wish. In comparison, a mega auction sees most players enter the auction pool with teams being allowed three to five retentions (the number has varied over the years). So, different teams approach the table with different purses and needs. While some teams have the core of their roster settled with relatively small purses, others go into the auction with a lot of money to spend and a lot of players needed.

For example, Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the auction with a purse of ₹42.25 crore and 17 slots to fill. On the other end of the spectrum, Royal Challengers Bangalore come in with only ₹8.75 crore in hand and 9 slots to fill.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a sticky situation as they have the smallest purse ( ₹7.05 crore) but 14 slots to still fill. Importantly, teams need not fill all their roster spots. However, this strategy can backfire in case of injuries.

“Auction dynamics” will play a role

Commentators often speak about “auction dynamics” when explaining the IPL auction. This essentially refers to the relative purses, requirements, and the order in which players will be called up during the auction. All these factors go into eventually decide the price a player goes for.

This year, most teams have retained their top Indian batters. This means that the few exceptions who are out there in the auction pool (essentially only Mayank Agarwal) can fetch a high price, due to the low supply and perennial high demand for Indian batters. Since there are only four overseas players allowed in a playing 11, the quality of Indian players is a crucial floor raise for any team’s prospects.

The same is true for Indian fast bowlers. While overseas fast bowlers are dime a dozen, quality Indian fast bowling is still a relatively rare commodity. Players like Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Porel and Ankit Rajpoot can expect healthy paydays.

Thus, mini-auctions often inflate the prices of certain players simply because of their nationality and unique skill sets. Historically, players like Pat Cummins, Chris Morris and a way-past-his-prime Yuvraj Singh have made fortunes due to this.

Some top overseas all-rounders are available

While all-rounders are generally a rare commodity in cricket, this year sees some world-class overseas all-rounders enter the fray.

Sam Curran, the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded World T20, headlines this list. Many experts feel that he might become the most expensive player in this auction. Joining him is his compatriot and England’s test captain Ben Stokes, who has previously won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL.

Australia’s Cameron Green, West Indies’ Jason Holder and Odean Smith, Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese will also be in the fray. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, arguably the best T20 player in a couple of years, should also expect to be picked.

While having another all-rounder never hurts, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will specifically be looking for a top all-rounder to provide balance to their teams. Even Bangalore might pick up an all-rounder, with their star Glenn Maxwell under the cloud of injury.

How will ties be resolved?

In an auction when multiple teams are either already strapped for cash or maybe so very soon into the process, ties – where two or more teams have bid an equal amount with no money left to bid anymore– are a possibility. In such cases, the BCCI will organise a “silent tie-breaker.”

First, the player will be deemed sold at the amount of the latest bid in the open auction. Teams will then be invited to submit written bids for the player over and above the amount that has already been reached. The winner of the silent bid will be able to sign the player, with the proceeds of this bidding going directly to the BCCI rather than the player himself.

This rule has been reintroduced by the BCCI. Previously, two of IPL’s most iconic players, Kieron Pollard (MI) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) were auctioned through this process. In the past, it has been criticised for allowing favouritism and hurting the interests of the player.

Hugh Edmeades is back!

After his sudden collapse during last year’s auction due to “postural hypotension,” seasoned auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is making a return. Ever since he took over from Richard Madley in 2018, Edmeades has become a part and parcel of IPL’s auction. His signature style and ability to build up excitement as the bidding progress was sorely missed in the last auction, even as Charu Sharma did a stellar job on short notice.

With Edmeades’ return and the return of IPL to Indian shores after a Covid-induced hiatus, it seems that the tournament is on its way back to its regal glory.