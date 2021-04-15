Explained: Spectrum can be transferred, but with caveats; What NCLAT order says

An important aspect on which the NCLAT ruled is that since spectrum is a scarce natural resource, it must be used optimally by all licencees.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday ruled that though the spectrum held by telecom companies can be art of insolvency process, it can only be sold or transferred from one telco to another, only if the government’s dues with respect to the said asset are clear.

What are NCLAT’s findings on various aspects on spectrum trading and ownership?

On the first aspect of whether spectrum could be subject to insolvency, the NCLAT said although spectrum was an intangible asset of the telecom company and could be subjected to insolvency or even liquidation proceedings, the same could be done only if the buyer or the seller of the spectrum had cleared all the dues of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

This, experts said, is likely to create problems for insolvency process of the three telcos that are undergoing insolvency, Reliance Communications, Videocon, and Aircel, as the DoT is now likely to ask bidders for these companies to first clear dues in entirety before proceeding with resolution plan.

Since the NCLAT has also held that the telecommunication companies only have the right to use the spectrum and that they do not own it, this also effectively blocks lenders to the companies from creating any charge or claim on the said spectrum.

What did the NCLAT say on aspect of spectrum trading and liability of buyers and sellers?

An important aspect on which the NCLAT ruled is that since spectrum is a scarce natural resource, it must be used optimally by all licencees. The appellate tribunal, has, therefore held that spectrum should not be available for use for any of the telcos or licensees if the dues are not clear.

Further, the NCLAT has also said telcos that try to trigger insolvency against themselves under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code with a “malicious intent” of avoiding payment of pending dues, would not be allowed to do so. Such an insolvency process, if triggered, would lead to a moratorium on licence fee and deferred spectrum payments as per the rules of IBC, thereby allowing the licensee to escape the said dues.