Explained snippets: Working women proportion dips, N-E prominent in top 10 states

The proportion of working-age women who are actually employed dropped from 29.6% to 25.8%, or about a quarter, between 2013-14 and 2015-16, according to statistics presented by the government in Lok Sabha last week. This was after the proportion had risen from 25% in 2012-13. These figures, tabled by Women & Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi in reply to an unstarred question, were from Annual Employment-Unemployment Surveys (EUS) that measured the worker population ratio for women and girls aged 15 years and above. There was a two-year gap between the 2013-14 survey and the subsequent one.

Only in four states did the worker population ratio for females exceed half in 2015-16, while Meghalaya (49.9%) came close to half. Mizoram (59%) tops the list. Most of the Northeastern states have relatively high ratios for female participation. Of the eight states in the region (including Sikkim), seven figured among the 10 states with the highest ratios in 2015-16. Assam was the exception, with 24.5%. The other three states were Chhattisgarh (54.2%), Jharkhand (48.2%) and Andhra Pradesh (47%). Outside the top 10, one more state had a ratio over 40% — Telangana, with 42.7%.

This Word Means: Water Aerodrome

At a water aerodrome at Yellowknife in Canada. (Source: Wikipedia) At a water aerodrome at Yellowknife in Canada. (Source: Wikipedia)

What is it; why some don’t want one on the Chilika

BJD leaders have opposed a project to set up a water aerodrome on the Chilika on the ground that it would affect the livelihood of 2 lakh fisherfolk families, and the biodiversity of Asia’s largest saltwater lake. While senior BJP leader and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has insisted that the project would, in fact, create employment, his party MLA from Rourkela, Dilip Ray, has dissented, saying the water aerodrome would increase noise pollution and adversely impact the Chilika ecosystem.

A “water aerodrome” refers to an area of open water that can be used by seaplanes and amphibious aircraft to land and take off. Depending on the volume of traffic, a water aerodrome may have a terminal building on the shore or on a jetty where planes can dock, and bays where they can be parked. Some island nations, especially the richer ones like the British Virgin Islands, have water aerodromes; Canada has quite a few, including at Yellowknife on the Great Slave Lake, Whitehorse on Schwatka Lake, and Tofino on Vancouver Island.

The proposal for a water aerodrome on the Chilika was announced by Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on August 11. “In-principle approval has been given for the construction of Water Aerodromes in various states across the country. This move will promote tourism as well as connect places of religious importance,” Prabhu posted on Twitter. “To start with, we have identified 5 states viz. Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Assam for the development of Water Aerodromes. For the first phase of the project, Chilka Lake (Odisha), Sabarmati River Front & Sardar Sarovar Dam (Gujarat) have been identified,” Prabhu said.

The Minister also tweeted that “DGCA [civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation] has already issued regulations prescribing the procedure and requirement for licensing of Water Aerodromes. Since there is no historical data on market and also the demand from any airlines, the Project will be done as a pilot project.”

Pradhan responded to Prabhu, thanking him for the Chilika proposal, saying “Seaplanes will soon be a reality & will provide tourism a big boost in Odisha and also ease connectivity for the ‘Golden Triangle’ & other places of pride in the state.”

