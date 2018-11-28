Telling Numbers: Chouhan assets up 22%, change highest in farmland

Incumbent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, contesting from Budhni, has declared assets worth Rs 7.66 crore, which is about 22% higher than the Rs 6.27 crore declared in 2013. In 2018, Rs 3.26 crore is in Chouhan’s name and Rs 4.40 crore in the name of his wife Sadhana Singh.

Advertising

The immovable assets add up to Rs 6.35 crore, including three residential properties with a total value of Rs 1.60 crore, the same as in 2013. The rest of their immovable assets are in the form of agricultural land worth Rs 4.75 crore. This is the component that has seen the highest rise in value — by Rs 1.12 crore, from Rs 3.63 crore in 2013. Among the agricultural plots declared in 2018, two were purchased in 2015. On the other hand, Chouhan had also declared non-agricultural land worth Rs 34 lakh in 2013; this is absent in the 2018 affidavit. In effect, their immovable assets have gone up by Rs 78 lakh.

Movable assets are up by Rs 61 lakh, with the bulk of the increase under the heads of loans given (up Rs 47 lakh), bank balance (up Rs 10 lakh) and jewellery (up Rs 3 lakh). Of the Rs 1.31 crore movable assets declared in 2018, the biggest component is loans given, at Rs 75 lakh. Among other assets, Chouhan has a revolver worth Rs 5,500 while Sadhana Singh has an Ambassador worth Rs 1.53 lakh; the declared values of both are unchanged from 2013.

How it adds up (Figures in Rs lakh):

Agricultural land: 475

Residential properties: 160

Loans given: 75

Bank balance: 31

Jewellery: 19

Other assets: 6

Total: 766

Advertising

***

Tip for Reading List: A War That Shaped The World

Max Hastings, British journalist, former editor of The Daily Telegraph and Evening Standard, and author of 26 books who reported on 11 wars from over 60 countries, has written his account of perhaps the most important of those conflicts — Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975. The cover flap of the 800-plus-page tome describes Vietnam as the Western world’s “most divisive modern conflict”; Hastings ends his short Introduction with the hope that “it conveys something of the enormity of the experience that the Vietnamese people endured over three generations, from the consequences of which they remain unliberated to this day”.

The book adds, as its author himself says, to the “immense” literature already available on the war. But it is still special because, the review in The Guardian says, of its “considerable quality, marked by a possibly unique combination of military expertise, historical grasp and journalistic skill in unearthing hitherto undiscovered human stories of the war, as well as judiciously selecting from among others already known”. It helps also that Hastings is not American, “because that lends a certain useful distance”.

Its size notwithstanding, the book, says the review in The Washington Post, “reads like a gripping work of fiction”. It is “part political, part social and part oral history”. The big picture: “To Hastings, American shortcomings in Vietnam were not a result of [President Lyndon] Johnson’s failure to call up the reserves”, but because “the strategy devised by the White House was predicated on false premises about the domino theory and Asian communism”. And America’s “fundamental mistake”, says The Guardian review, “was to think that military strength, however great, could make up for political failure”. Yet, the lessons from Vietnam were only half learnt, and the mistakes were repeated by other countries in other circumstances years later.

***

This Word Means | Marco CubeSats: Why these tiny satellites accompanied InSight to Mars

On Tuesday, after NASA’s InSight spacecraft landed on Mars, the signals came from two tiny satellites called MarCO CubeSats, each the size of a briefcase. CubeSats are a class of nanosatellites originally developed in 1999; today, their development has advanced into an industry. While all previous CubeSats have orbited the Earth, MarCO (Mars Cube One) marked their first flight to another planet. Built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, these were launched on May 5 along with InSight. While InSight will remain on Mars until November 24, 2020, the mission objectives of the two MarCOs, which relayed InSight’s telemetry, was completed after their Martian flyby. “That’s one giant leap for our intrepid, briefcase-sized robotic explorers,” said Joel Krajewski, MarCO project manager at JPL, in a statement.

Source: NASA