Explained Snippets | Legal drinking age: Mostly 21; 25 in Delhi and four other states

Last week, Delhi High Court sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea seeking to quash the provision prescribing 25 years as the legal age for drinking alcohol. The petitioner, an advocate, felt that the rule is discriminatory because in other states, “the legal age for consuming alcohol is less than 25 years”. While most states set the limit at 21 years, Delhi is not the only state with a lower age limit of 25. Besides, prohibition is in force in a number of states. A few states, on the other hand, set their legal drinking age even below 21 years.

Prohibition: Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep

25 years: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Maharashtra (light beer allowed at age 21)

23 years: Kerala (raised from 21 in December 2017)

18 years: Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, Puducherry, Sikkim, Mizoram (prohibition lifted in 2015)

21 years: All other states

Telling Numbers

CBSE Class XII: Gender gap widest in Patna, least in Thiruvananthapuram

In the CBSE Class XII results declared over the weekend, girls outshone boys with 88.31% girls passing as compared to 78.99% boys. This has been the trend for the last several years. This year, the trend has also held true across the 10 CBSE regions. The gender gap is widest in Patna (13 percentage points) and narrowest in Thiruvananthapuram (2 percentage points). Over 11 lakh students — 4.8 lakh girls and 6.3 lakh boys — appeared this year.

Tip for Reading List

Cars Parked For 1 Hour in Summer Can Fatally Injure Children Inside

Arizona State University (illustration, adapted) Arizona State University (illustration, adapted)

New research has found that the interior temperature of cars parked in the sun on a summer day can reach 46°C and the dashboard temperature can exceed 73°C in approximately an hour, causing fatal injuries to young children trapped in them. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego, and Arizona State University have compared how different types of cars warm up on hot days when exposed to different amounts of shade and sunlight over different periods of time.

The study, ‘Evaluating the impact of solar radiation on paediatric heat balance within enclosed, hot vehicles’, published in Temperature, also looks at how these differences in temperature would affect the body of a hypothetical two-year-old left in a vehicle on a hot day. Children left in such situations die of complications caused due to hyperthermia, which is a condition when the body warms to above 40°C and cannot cool down. “As compared to adults, children have a quicker rise in core temperature and a lower efficiency at cooling,” said Jennifer Vanos, one of the authors.

The study was conducted over three days in Tempe, Arizona; six vehicles were used.

Source: UCSD (press release), Arizona State University (illustration, adapted)

