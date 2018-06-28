Explained snippets: Cricket has 1 billion fans, 90% of them in subcontinent

Cricketer Virat Kohli takes selfie with fans during an event (PTI Photo/File) Cricketer Virat Kohli takes selfie with fans during an event (PTI Photo/File)

Cricket has over one billion fans (in the surveyed age category of 16-69) globally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has found in the largest ever market research project. The Indian subcontinent alone accounts for over 90% of these fans, whose average age is 34 with a demographic breakdown of 61% male and 39% female. The breakdown of cricket’s three different formats in the research showed two-thirds of fans interviewed are interested in all three.

Among the fans, 95% were interested or very interested in ICC global events, with the World Cup and the World T20 the most popular. Two-thirds of cricket fans are interested in women’s cricket (68%) and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (65%) — in addition, 70% of fans want to see more live coverage of women’s cricket.

Close to 70% fans are interested in Test cricket with fans in England & Wales showing the strongest interest in this format (86%). South Africa leads the interest in ODI cricket (91%), and Pakistan in T20I cricket (98%). Globally, T20I is the most popular format with 92% interest, whilst ODIs are close with 88% interest.

The research was conducted during November 2017-January 2018 by Nielsen Sports and comprised over 19,000 interviews around the world. (ICC & PTI)

***

Tip for Reading List: David Lynch, mysterious as ever

David LYNCH has never offered an explanation for his confusing yet enthralling films, from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) to Mulholland Drive (2001) to Inland Empire (2006). He offers none in his autobiography either. Room to Dream, co-authored with journalist Kristine McCenna, features 100 interviews with personalities ranging from Sting to Blue Velvet (1986) actor Isabella Rossellini. It covers Lynch the artist and the director, 23 exhibitions, and 35 movie credits, notes The Guardian in its review, but “the man at the centre remains a beautiful mystery”. The Washington Post describes Lynch as “constitutionally incapable of self-revelation” and writes: “In telling his life story, Lynch demonstrates the same disregard for causality and tonal consistency that marks his films. Room to Dream is very much the Gospel According to David.” The Independent notes that “the last thing we should want to do with David Lynch is ‘solve’ him in any way – or for him to ‘explain’ himself and his work to us”, but adds that those with an eye for telling detail will “luxuriate” in the book. The narrative alternates between Lynch and McKenna, who explains in the prologue: “What you’re reading here is basically a person having a conversation with his own biography.”

***

This Word Means: Open offer

Company told to make an open offer for acquiring indirect control in NDTV. What does that mean?

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ordered Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd to make an open offer for acquiring indirect control in NDTV. Under the Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations for an open offer, the acquirer must make an offer to all shareholders of the company at a particular price, if the acquirer buys over 25% of the shares of the firm concerned. The idea behind an open offer is to give an exit opportunity to the remaining shareholders, given that there is a change in management control of the firm and some shareholders may not be willing to stay invested in the firm.

Shares of NDTV surged 20% in Wednesday’s trade. Generally, when an open offer is made to acquire the shares of a listed company, the stock price surges because the acquirer is ready to acquire more shares in the company at the same price at which it had acquired the initial 25%. The open offer price is generally at a premium to the market price of the shares, and it provides an opportunity to the remaining shareholders, especially minority shareholders, to tender their shares. It is however, important to note that if the acquirer receives more shares than it plans to buy, it can reject excess applications. (Pranav Mukul)

