Explained: Should Olympics players jump the vaccine queue? Countries debate

When Martina Veloso, Teo Shun Xie and Teh Xiu Hong land in New Delhi later this month for the shooting World Cup, they will be among the few shooters who would have received Covid-19 vaccines. Even as other countries debate the process to secure vaccine shots for their Olympics-bound athletes, Singapore put their sportspersons in the priority group and began vaccination last month.

With less than 150 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, more and more countries are grappling with the question of where to place their athletes in the vaccination queue. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee have recommended that athletes and officials get their jabs before the Games.

However, it has not been made mandatory, meaning it is left for the countries to decide if they want their athletes to get special treatment and get bumped ahead in the queue, or like other citizens, wait their turn.

Jumping the queue

Singapore’s Minister of Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, said their athletes were administered vaccine so that they can travel and compete in the events leading up to the Olympics, apart from the Games themselves.

“We must support our athletes as they travel, train, and compete for Singapore on a global stage,” Tong wrote on Twitter. “We will therefore progressively arrange for our athletes and coaches to get their vaccinations ahead of their overseas travel so that they remain safe, and can focus on their competitions.”

Hungary has begun vaccinating athletes not just for the Tokyo Olympics (July 23-August 8) but also the Beijing Winter Games, which will be held six months later. The Hungarian Olympic Committee, according to Reuters, has identified 868 athletes who will receive the Moderna vaccine. The Hungarian athletes were in the queue after healthcare workers but alongside the elderly.

Serbia, too, began inoculating its athletes with Chinese and Russian vaccines in late January, Reuters reported.

Israel had already vaccinated half its Tokyo-bound delegation last month, and its Olympic Committee said their entire contingent would receive their doses by the end of May.

Belgium has requested 400-500 vaccines for athletes and support staff, asking that Olympians be considered among the “essential professions”. The Belgian Olympic Committee’s chief physician Johan Bellemans has said the country’s athletes would be at a “competitive disadvantage” if they did not get the vaccines and their opponents did.

Those queuing up

India has said the 100-odd athletes and officials will be vaccinated before they leave for Tokyo. However, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has left it to the Health Ministry to decide when they will be administered the doses.

Last month, the National Rifle Association of India wrote to the Health Ministry, seeking emergency vaccination for officials who will be on duty for the World Cup. The Ministry did not respond to their request.

As the government began the process of vaccinating the elderly population and those with co-morbidities, it is not yet clear when athletes will be eligible to get vaccines. Sports Secretary Ravi Mital said it will be done before the Olympics and the interval between the two doses will be taken into account as well.

France’s Olympic Committee chief Denis Masseglia earlier spoke in favour of allowing their athletes to jump the queue to get the vaccines. But after other members of the Committee raised concerns, it was decided that athletes will have to wait. “For me, it poses an ethical problem. As an athlete, I don’t have the feeling that I am a person who is vulnerable and so I don’t have the impression we should take priority, because that is the question being posed,” Committee member Astrid Guyart was quoted as saying by AFP.

Australia has not begun immunisation of its athletes either. While its sportspersons have been “encouraged” to get the shots, some of the top stars have said they should not get preferential treatment.

“At the end of the day, we are a sport and there are a lot of people who deserve to get the vaccine before us,” Stewart McSweyn, who has qualified in 1500, 5000 and 10000m races, was quoted as saying by thenewdaily.com.au. “… I don’t think we should jump the queue.”

Italy has decided against prioritising athletes for vaccines. The head of Italy’s Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago, said they will not put the vulnerable population at risk. He told La Repubblica newspaper: “An elderly person has a sacred right to be vaccinated before a 20-year-old athlete is.”

However, according to The New York Times, Italian athletes could get vaccinated soon. The newspaper quoted an Italian Olympic Committee spokesperson as saying that “around 60 per cent of their prospective Olympians belonged to sports clubs affiliated with the country’s military, which automatically puts them on the priority list.”

The United States, too, will not let its athletes jump the queue although the country’s Olympic officials are in talks with their government to figure out if the vaccines can be administered before their Olympic trials in June. Germany and Great Britain are among the nations that haven’t sanctioned vaccines for their athletes so far.