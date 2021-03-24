Explained: What is Shigmo, how will festivities in Goa change this year due to Covid-19?

With a rise in Covid-19 cases across a number of states in the country, Holi celebrations may be tepid this year. In Goa, however, questions are being raised over the scale of celebrations for the annual Shigmotsav. On Tuesday, Goa recorded 1089 active cases of Covid-19, a steady increase from over 700 on March 15. While the Goa Carnival was held with all the pomp in February, ‘Shigmo’ as it is called in Konkani, is another vibrant celebration full of colour, song and dance rooted in Goan culture and traditions.

What is Shigmo or Shigmotsav?

Shigmo is the celebration of a ‘rich, golden harvest of paddy’ by the tribal communities of Goa, says Professor of History at Panaji’s Dhempe College of Arts and Science Prajal Sakhardande. Agricultural communities including the Kunbis, Gawdas and Velips celebrate the festival that also marks the onset of spring. Shigmo celebrations last over a fortnight in the months of Phalgun-Chaitra months of the Hindu calendar that correspond with March-April every year.

While the Goa government decided to allow Shigmo festivities this year, the celebrations will be limited to parades in three locations – Panaji, Ponda and Mapusa. (Image: GTDC) While the Goa government decided to allow Shigmo festivities this year, the celebrations will be limited to parades in three locations – Panaji, Ponda and Mapusa. (Image: GTDC)

What are the various activities that take place during Shigmo celebrations?

The festival begins with ‘Naman’ that is the invocation of the local folk deities on the village ‘maand’ or the village stage to the beats of percussion instruments like the Ghumat, Dhol, Mhadle and Tashe by the male folk, says Sakhardande. This is called the ‘romta mell’ that moves from one village to another. The celebration is replete with traditional, colourful costumes, mythological installations, painted faces and costumes of various hues.

Folk dances like Ghodemodini (a dance of equestrian warriors), Gopha and Phugadi are among the many dances performed by the participating communities. Though the Government of Goa through its tourism department started parades with floats like during the Carnival in February, this, Sakhardande said is a departure from tradition for celebration in the urban areas of what is essentially a rural festival. The float parades have, over the years, been a draw for tourists both domestic and international. The float parades during Shigmo, however, are not as grand as those during the carnival, said Sakhardande. The parades are expected to be held on April 3 and April 4 this year.

How is Covid-19 expected to affect celebrations this year?

While the Goa government decided to allow Shigmo festivities this year, the celebrations will be limited to parades in three locations – Panaji, Ponda and Mapusa. While the Carnival held in February saw hundreds gather on the street, paying no heed to social distancing or other safety protocols, the rising numbers of active cases in the state, like in many parts of the country, has made the government rethink its decision.

While the government has not imposed any restrictions yet, Goa Health minister Vishwajit Rane said Monday that with active cases of Covid-19 on the rise, public gatherings may have to be curtailed. The government is expected to issue modified SOPs for checking the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, preparations for the celebration at the three locations are underway.