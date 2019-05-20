Explained: Sensex up 900 points; what has calmed investors’ nerves?

Toggle Menu
Concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between May 1 and May 15.

Explained: Sensex up 900 points; what has led to a sharp recovery in the market?
At the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

A day after several exit polls predicted victory for the ruling NDA with comfortable majority, the rupee gained opened with gains of 86 paise or 1.22 per cent against the US Dollar. It was trading at 69.36 in the initial trading hour.

The benchmark Sensex at BSE and Nifty at the National Stock Exchange also jumped by 2.5 per cent. While the Sensex rose 951 points to hit 38,882, the Nifty gained 284 points to open at 11,691.

What has calmed the nerves?

While over the last few days market participants had grown cautious over prospects of a stable government following reports of SP-BSP alliance doing much better in UP and hurting BJP’s overall numbers, the exit poll results calmed investors’ nerves leading to a sharp recovery in the market.

While concerns had grown over the prospect of an unstable coalition in the last couple of weeks and the Sensex had lost 1,913 points or 4.9 per cent between May 1 and May 15, the exit poll numbers have helped restore markets sentiment and Sensex has already recovered around 1,500 points between Friday and Monday (today).

Will the markets rise further?

Experts say that if the actual result outcome is on the lines of what the exit polls have predicted, it will lead to further gains in the market as FPIs, who have been cautious on India over the last few weeks, will also enter the Indian markets with their investments.

