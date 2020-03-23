Explained: Section 188 of IPC under which you can be fined Rs 1000 for violating lockdown

Over 70 districts in India are currently in lockdown till the end of March to contain the spread of coronavirus. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar Over 70 districts in India are currently in lockdown till the end of March to contain the spread of coronavirus. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

After the Janata Curfew on Sunday, several states took the Centre’s advice to enforce a full lockdown in districts where Covid-19 cases have been reported to contain the spread of the virus.

The orders have been framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for flouting such orders– which can lead to imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine up to Rs 1000 or both.

In the past, the Act has been routinely enforced in dealing with outbreaks of diseases such as swine flu, dengue, and cholera. Its provisions are currently being invoked by states to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code?

Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, provides penalties for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act. These are according to Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Section 188, which comes under the Code’s Chapter X, ‘Of Contempts of the Lawful Authority of Public Servants’, reads:

“Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.—

Whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, he is directed to abstain from a certain act, or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management, disobeys such direction,

shall, if such disobedience causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury, to any persons lawfully employed, be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both;

and if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Explanation.—It is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm, or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows of the order which he disobeys, and that his disobedience produces, or is likely to produce, harm.

Also in Explained | Lockdown in states: What is allowed, and what isn’t

How does this work?

An order is promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, directing that a religious procession shall not pass down a certain street. A knowingly disobeys the order, and thereby causes danger of riot. A has committed the offence defined in this section.”

According to the book ‘The Indian Penal Code’ by authors Ratanlal and Dhirajlal (19th edition), “There must be evidence that the accused had knowledge of the order with the disobedience of which he is charged. Mere proof of a general notification promulgating the order does not satisfy the requirements of the section. Mere disobedience of the order does not constitute an offence in itself, it must be shown that the disobedience has or tends to a certain consequence.”

The order has to be for public purposes by public functionaries. An order made in a civil suit between two parties does not fall under this Section. An order commanding an assembly of five or more persons to disperse is held to be a valid order under Section 188.

Classification under the Criminal Procedure Code

Under the First Schedule of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973:

–The offence ‘Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, If such disobedience causes obstruction, annoyance or injury to persons lawfully employed’ carries a punishment of Simple Imprisonment for 1 Month or Fine or Both

–For ‘If such disobedience causes danger to human life, health or safety, etc.’, the punishment is 6 mMonths or fine or both

– Both offences are cognizable, bailable, and can be tried by any magistrate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd