Microsoft outage: How its fallout cascaded into lives of users worldwide

Between the hours of 2300 to 2330 IST on November 12, users across India began to flag login issues with Microsoft 365 applications. The mailbox and accessibility issues affected applications ranging from Outlook — Microsoft’s primary workspace tool — to CoPilot AI, Teams.

Third party products like Anthropic’s Claude AI also appeared among the services flagged, though a connection between Microsoft’s outage has not yet been explained.

Initially, the issues were logged on the website Downdetector — an online platform providing real-time status tracking for websites. As of 1607 IST on November 13, Downdetector continued to list Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, Claude AI, and CoPilot as the most reported sites.

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On the other side of the globe, the United States and Canada felt the brunt of the outage on November 12 in the midst of their workday, and according to Downdetector, the outage affected “74 countries and territories in an hour” — including the UK, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

By 1630 on November 13, the outage was still being reported. Why has the outage not been fixed yet despite the scale of the issue? And, how did the cloud-service infrastructure system hosting the 3rd largest company in the world’s enterprise data cascade across regions? We explain.

First, what exactly happened? And, what has Microsoft officially said till now?

The position enjoyed by Microsoft’s cloud-hosted service is a vital element of operations around the world for businesses and institutions alike.

Exchange Online – a cloud hosted email service – was identified as the first to experience intermittent connectivity issues in the Americas. The service is, in fact, integrated into several other 365 functions, which makes its availability important beyond just communicating.

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According to Microsoft’s incident updates, the service issue was linked to incident ID EX1550543 and Microsoft’s engineering teams were actively working to resolve the issue.

Microsoft, however, subsequently identified a wider problem affecting multiple Microsoft 365 services according to Jose Benjamin Solis, a volunteer moderator on the official Q & A site.

Users were advised that they may be unable to connect to services including Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Defender XDR. Microsoft, however, specified that only features dependent on interaction with Exchange Online were affected.

In its explanation, Microsoft said that a number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable placing additional load on the remaining infrastructure. They stressed that the increased load was not the result of an increase in user traffic or more importantly, born of malicious activity.

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Microsoft has not officially disclosed the number of people affected. BBC reporting, however, stated that roughly 430 million people use their services worldwide with tens of thousands of complainants across 70 countries.

How did it spread across services? And, does it extend beyond just Microsoft?

As mentioned above, Exchange Online is an integrated service with other offerings across Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s own advisory stated that users could experience difficulties accessing certain features of Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Defender XDR. The company clarified that this did not mean the entirety of these services had stopped functioning, only features dependent on Exchange Online were affected.

The main takeaway to keep in mind is that the dependence of these services on a common element means that a disruption originating in one part of Microsoft’s ecosystem could affect multiple applications simultaneously.

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The effects of the disruption were not confined to Microsoft’s own applications. Businesses, government departments and institutions across different countries that relied on Microsoft 365 for their daily operations also reported difficulties accessing their digital workplace infrastructure.

This is significant because these organisations operate independently of one another, across different jurisdictions and sectors. Their reliance on a common technology provider meant that a disruption within Microsoft’s ecosystem could affect their operations simultaneously.

For a multinational corporation, for instance, employees working across different countries may use the same Microsoft-hosted email and collaboration services. Similarly, government departments and businesses may rely on the same provider for communication, document management and other administrative functions.

Their recovery efforts till now have involved returning affected servers to service, applying changes to the infrastructure and gradually expanding those changes across affected regions.

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Why then, have services not resumed completely yet?

The answer lies partly in the interconnected nature of cloud computing infrastructure.

Cloud-hosted services operate through a network of interconnected servers, data centres, and backend processes that work together. These components are not independent of one another and applications may rely on the same infrastructure to authenticate users and maintain connectivity.

When a section of this infrastructure becomes unavailable, the remaining components may have to absorb additional traffic and workloads. This stresses the total capacity.

Restoring the initial servers that were not able does not necessarily restore all services disrupted. That is because Microsoft must test that the restored infrastructure can accommodate the renewed volume of requests. The distinction can be equated to an athlete that is returning from injury. While he may be free of injury, his suitability as “match-fit” may not have necessarily been restored.

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Restoring infrastructure capacity does not, therefore, equate to the resumption of services for the million of users affected. This was visible when Microsoft announced earlier today that some recovery measures had not delivered the expected improvement.

Not the first 365 Suite outage this year

Between August 31 and September 3 2026, Microsoft had recorded a disruption involving Exchange Online — and other services — to an issue with an authentication configuration used by these services.

An authentication configuration is basically the setup in an application which dictates how a user’s identity is verified and what responses for unauthenticated users are used. Users had then experienced access issues with Outlook, Sharepoint online and Onedrive for Business among others.

The November disruption also affected other firms. Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, reported that its Microsoft 365 connector was experiencing elevated errors because of the incident. The connector’s mail, calendar and search functions were failing for most requests, while Claude for Outlook was also affected. Basically, the ability to access information through Microsoft.

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According to the BBC , Microsoft puts the number of people using Microsoft 365 applications at approximately 430 million. Separately, Microsoft’s FY2026 annual filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reported that its Microsoft 365 Commercial products and cloud services generated $101.997 billion in revenue, an increase of 16% over the previous FY.

The company also reported a 6% increase in commercial seats, which it defines as paid users covered by a Microsoft 365 Commercial subscription. In a bid to assess whether Microsoft should be given strategic market status (SMS), the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that 60–70% of global revenue in the productivity software suite market could be attributed to Microsoft.

The consequences of this dependence are not limited to lost access to emails or workplace applications.

Reuters reported in November that stock-exchange operator Euronext faced email communication problems within its listing teams, while British insurer Aviva began putting backup arrangements in place for its earnings calls. In India, IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India reported disruptions to their email support services and certain flights were grounded due to this.

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These incidents do not establish that these sectors ceased functioning. The takeaway, instead, is that the failure of a single provider translates into a halt in operations across sectors that seem disparate.