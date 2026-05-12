Why Anthropic and OpenAI are doubling down on enterprise AI, and how this will hit Indian IT

As competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) race intensifies, both OpenAI and Anthropic are making a major push beyond chatbots and models into the far more labour-intensive business of helping companies actually deploy AI systems inside their operations — or what is known as “enterprise AI”.

OpenAI announced the creation of the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new venture backed by more than $4 billion in investment from firms including TPG, Bain Capital, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs.

The company will embed engineers directly inside enterprises to help redesign workflows, automate operations and build custom AI systems around OpenAI’s technology. As part of the move, OpenAI is also acquiring AI consulting startup Tomoro, bringing in around 150 engineers and deployment specialists.