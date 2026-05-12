Why Anthropic and OpenAI are doubling down on enterprise AI, and how this will hit Indian IT

As competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) race intensifies, both OpenAI and Anthropic are making a major push beyond chatbots and models into the far more labour-intensive business of helping companies actually deploy AI systems inside their operations — or what is known as “enterprise AI”.
OpenAI announced the creation of the OpenAI Deployment Company, a new venture backed by more than $4 billion in investment from firms including TPG, Bain Capital, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs.
The company will embed engineers directly inside enterprises to help redesign workflows, automate operations and build custom AI systems around OpenAI’s technology. As part of the move, OpenAI is also acquiring AI consulting startup Tomoro, bringing in around 150 engineers and deployment specialists.
Anthropic, the maker of the Claude family of models, has announced a similar enterprise AI services venture backed by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs. The new firm will focus particularly on mid-sized companies that lack in-house AI talent but want to integrate AI into functions such as customer service, finance, analytics and operations. Anthropic said demand for Claude inside enterprises was “significantly outpacing” traditional delivery models.
The moves also underline a growing reality in the AI industry: building powerful models is no longer enough. The bigger challenge, and perhaps the larger revenue opportunity, lies in implementation.
Why enterprise AI is becoming the next battleground
Companies across sectors have experimented with generative AI pilots. But many deployments have stalled because businesses often lack the engineering expertise to integrate AI tools into old software stacks, fragmented databases and tightly regulated workflows. OpenAI and Anthropic are now trying to solve that bottleneck directly by supplying engineers, consultants and customised deployment teams.
Industry observers say the companies are effectively borrowing a playbook long used by firms such as Palantir Technologies, where forward deployed engineers work closely with clients to tailor software to real-world operational needs. The strategy could also help AI labs lock customers deeper into their ecosystems at a time when model competition is intensifying and switching costs remain low.
The enterprise push also reflects the enormous financial pressure on frontier AI companies. Training and running advanced AI models requires vast amounts of computing power and capital. OpenAI, Anthropic and rivals are therefore searching for more stable and recurring enterprise revenues rather than relying solely on subscription products or API access.
OpenAI has in recent months expanded partnerships with consulting giants such as McKinsey, BCG, Accenture and Capgemini through its ‘Frontier Alliance’ programme aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption. Anthropic, meanwhile, has been deepening partnerships with enterprises and infrastructure providers globally, including NEC in Japan and major cloud providers.
A fresh challenge for India’s IT services industry
The developments are also being watched closely in India, where the country’s $280-billion IT services sector could face a new kind of competitive threat.
For decades, Indian IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro built businesses around managing software deployments, outsourcing and enterprise transformation projects for global clients. But OpenAI and Anthropic are now attempting to move directly into that implementation layer themselves — combining cutting-edge AI models with consulting-style deployment services.
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Analysts say that could squeeze traditional IT vendors from both ends. AI systems could automate portions of coding, support and maintenance work, while the AI labs themselves increasingly capture the higher-value consulting and workflow redesign opportunities.
Indian IT firms still retain strengths in scale, client relationships and execution, but the emergence of AI-native enterprise service providers could force the sector to rapidly reinvent itself around AI integration, domain expertise and platform partnerships.
Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens.
Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include:
The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India.
Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem.
Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide.
Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting.
Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan.
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