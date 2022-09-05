scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page vandalised: who can edit which pages, what happens if you put wrong info

Who exactly can edit Wikipedia pages, and can all editors access all pages? How does Wikipedia protect itself against misinformation? Is there a mechanism to penalise those who vandalise a page? We explain.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page was distorted following India's loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup match.

After cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page was distorted following India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup match, India Tuesday summoned officials of the website. Union Minister for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that “no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation” and that it “violates our govt’s expectation of safe & trusted Internet”.

Arshdeep Singh had dropped Asif Ali’s catch in the 18th over of the match, leading to internet trolls calling him a “Khalistani”. His Wikipedia page too was edited to reflect the same.

Must Read |Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Who exactly can edit Wikipedia pages, and can all editors access all pages? How does Wikipedia protect itself against misinformation? Is there a mechanism to penalise those who vandalise a page? We explain.

Arshdeep Singh page distorted: Who can edit Wikipedia pages

Anyone. There is an ‘edit’ button on Wikipedia articles next to subheads, and anyone can click on it to reach a version of the page where they can make changes. While it is not necessary to have a Wikipedia account to make changes, those with registered accounts get some benefits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...Premium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...

According to Wikipedia, “Creating a user account offers a number of benefits. Firstly, it offers you privacy and security. Though counterintuitive, editors registered under a pseudonymous username actually have greater anonymity than those who edit “anonymously”. A few of us have chosen to associate our accounts with our real identities.., As in academic circles, a good reputation helps your wiki career.”

The link to create an account is available on Wikipedia.

What is expected of Wikipedia editors

Very briefly, accuracy, neutrality, and lots of links to establish the source of the information being put out. Wikipedia does not carry original pieces. Some of the rules Wikipedia expects its editors to follow are “be bold, but not reckless”, “know your audience”, “do not infringe copyright”, “avoid self promotion”, and “cite, cite, cite”.

Advertisement

What happens once you have made a change

Whatever changes you make will be immediately visible to everyone. However, there are certain safeguards. Wikipedia has page histories, so along with the latest version, the previous version will exist too, available to both readers and editors.

Wikipedia editors monitor what is happening across the site on a page that lists all the most recent changes, and they will revert to the older version if the latest change is erroneous or malicious. The website also uses bots to weed out wrong or misleading information.

According to Wikipedia, the fact that anyone can make changes is “not a blank check”.

Advertisement

“Some users waste so much of other people’s time that as a last resort we restrict their editing. Some pages attract so much rubbish, or are so critical to the project, that as a last resort we restrict editing of them. Some material is so damaging that we immediately and permanently remove it,” Wikipedia says.

Also in Explained |Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks (what’s that?)

Can Wikipedia trace anonymous users?

If you are making changes anonymously, your IP address will tell Wikipedia who you are. If you change your IP address and come back, the kind of articles you choose, patterns of editing, etc. will still lead Wikipedia editors to you. While it is not impossible to keep adding wrong information to pages and escape detection, it is not easy either.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What happens to those who add misinformation/troll

Wikipedia will undo your changes, and in some cases, block you from editing. For this, there is a warning process of up to five stages. One or more of these stages can be skipped if the user is understood to be “acting in bad faith.”
Pages that are frequently targeted can be “protected’, meaning not everyone can edit them. There are levels of this protection based on the threats involved. “A semi-protected or fully protected page can be edited only by accounts that meet certain account age and activity thresholds or administrators respectively,” says Wikipedia.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:47:39 pm
Next Story

Pet health: What kind of oils are good for your dog?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path
In Delhi

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

Sheikh Hasina to meet PM today: Trade, connectivity, defence on agenda

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination
Kerala

Bitten by dog, 12-yr-old dies of rabies despite vaccination

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement