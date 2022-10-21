scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

What ‘viral spillover risk’ means, and how it could lead to new pandemics

Climate change could shift the species range of certain viral vectors and reservoirs northwards, according to a new research article.

Icebergs in the High Arctic.Climate change could shift the species range of certain viral vectors and reservoirs northwards, and the High Arctic zone (regions of Canada within the Arctic Circle such as the Northern islands) and could become fertile ground for emerging pandemics. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The effects of climate change range are being witnessed across a range of environments – from changes in crop yields due to unreliable weather conditions to the extinction of species. According to new research, yet another effect could be the increased risk of “viral spillover” in some regions that could cause new pandemics over the next few years.

Climate change could shift the species range of certain viral vectors and reservoirs northwards, and the High Arctic zone could become fertile ground for emerging pandemics.

Also Read |An Expert Explains: Emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing viruses in perspective

This result was drawn from a research article titled, ‘Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake sediments’, which was published Wednesday (October 19) in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the biological research journal of the UK’s The Royal Society.

What is viral spillover?

Viruses are some of the most abundant entities on earth, but they need to infect a host’s cell in order to replicate. According to the research, these virus/host relationships seem relatively stable within superkingdoms, the major groupings of organisms. However, below this rank, viruses may infect a new host from a reservoir host (in which it usually resides) by being able to transmit sustainably in a novel host – a process defined as ‘viral spillover’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...

The Study

To study the possibility of a viral spillover, researchers from the University of Ottawa collected sediment and soil samples from Lake Hazen in Canada – the largest High Arctic lake by volume in the world, and the region’s largest freshwater ecosystem.

Then they undertook DNA and RNA sequencing to reconstruct the lake area’s virus composition. They estimated the spillover risk and found that the chances of a virus moving to a new host increases with runoff from glacier melt, treated by them as a proxy for climate change. As temperatures increase, the melting of glaciers increases as well, and there is a greater possibility for previously ice-trapped viruses and bacteria to find new hosts.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The Result

In this study, while it was found that the risk of viral spillovers increases with changes in the environment at a particular location, driven by global warming, this by itself does not guarantee a higher possibility of a pandemic occurring via viruses here. “Altogether, we provided here a novel approach to assessing spillover risk…This is not the same as predicting spillovers or even pandemics,” said the authors.

Advertisement

This is because there is another important link in the process. As long as viruses and their ‘bridge vectors’ – that act as hosts and lead to their spread – are not simultaneously present in the environment, the likelihood of dramatic events probably remains low. However, that does not by itself signal relief. The authors said, “Climate change leads to shifts in species ranges and distributions, new associations can emerge, bringing in vectors that can mediate viral spillovers, as simulations recently highlight.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:59:54 pm
Next Story

Steve Bannon gets four months behind bars for defying January 6 subpoena

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement