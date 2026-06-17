What is BGP hijacking, which Telegram CEO talked about?

On Tuesday, the IT Ministry issued an order to block Telegram in India until June 22, at the behest of the National Testing Agency. (File)

A day after Telegram was temporarily banned by the Union government, the messaging platform’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov claimed that access to the app was being compromised through a “rogue method” called BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) hijacking.

He said this was affecting users outside India, where the country’s blocking orders do not apply, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Durov claimed that this was done deliberately as part of a “competitive war”.

BGP hacking is a technique in which internet traffic is misdirected by falsely advertising the route to a website or online service. Here’s more about it:

What is BGP?

The Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is the internet’s routing system. It tells networks across the world how to reach specific IP addresses. If a network falsely announces that it is the preferred route to a destination, traffic can be diverted, intercepted or blackholed. This is known as BGP hijacking.