Vadodara just conducted a census for crocodiles. Its findings will help understand their behaviour better

The 2025 census had found how the section of the Vishwamitri river passing through the busier part of the city had the highest density of crocodiles

Written by: Aditi Raja
6 min readVadodaraFeb 9, 2026 08:09 PM IST
Mugger crocodiles are found within Vadodara's city limits.The census was aimed at getting insights into important aspects of crocodiles inhabiting the Vishwamitri river, making Vadodara a unique city to have marsh crocodiles, or muggers, in their natural habitat among human population. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Make us preferred source on Google

On Saturday (February 7), the Gujarat Forest Department and the zoology department of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) concluded a two-day crocodile census, conducted on a 17.5 km stretch of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara. The departments will now analyse the data from it.

This census comes a year after the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation (an autonomous body set up by the state forest department) conducted the previous iteration.  It is also the first since the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) completed the river’s first-ever dredging and desilting as part of the Rs 1,200-crore Vishwamitri Flood Mitigation Project. Before 2025, the exercise was conducted in 2020.

Ranjitsinh Devkar, assistant professor of zoology at MSU, who is heading the current year’s census, told The Indian Express that the exercise was aimed more at bringing out “in-depth” research on the behavioural patterns and population structure of the muggers within city limits of the river than confirming the number of crocodiles therein.

Not just about the numbers

Devkar, who also prepared the programme for the GEER Foundation-led 2025 census, said that the census was aimed at getting an insight into five important aspects of crocodiles inhabiting the Vishwamitri, making Vadodara a unique city to have marsh crocodiles or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) in their natural habitat among human population. “We are counting the numbers, of course, but the interest is in analysing the population structure as per age, size, class, and distribution of the crocodiles. Third, we will conduct an occupancy survey of the zones; the other two aspects are to study the basking behaviour and sites as well as the location of the dens, comparing with what was seen and recorded in the 2025 census,” he said.

Also read | Crocodile on Vadodara road: Why cleaning of Vishwamitri canals has some from the species looking for new territories

Crocodile numbers are only a part of the larger need of profiling the characteristics of the reptile population within city limits, he added. “We are analysing the data to understand how the crocodiles present in the Vishwamitri riverine area fetch food, propagate, build dens and if they show spatial recognition. When crocodiles are in their fertile age, they can live their cycle successfully… Our focus is on classifying crocodiles as per size and distribution.”

Understanding crocodile behaviour

The census comes close to a year after the VMC undertook dredging and desilting of the river. Devkar said that the data of this census will help researchers compare any shift in the muggers’ pattern or behaviour after the change in the riverine system and removal of debris and solid waste from the river.

During the sighting undertaken for the census, the teams spotted more basking crocodiles as well as big freshwater turtles – a first-of-its-kind phenomenon that will now be analysed. Devkar said, “Much of the vegetation from the riverbank is now gone… There are not as many thickets as they were earlier. We can see more basking crocodiles. So, we will study if the crocodiles have developed a liking for open banks or found more space, or possibly earlier they were not spotted due to the thick vegetation… Similarly, we are seeing big freshwater turtles basking around the crocodiles too.”

Story continues below this ad

He added that as per their nature, crocodiles “should ideally resist a change” and the census will help understand the impact of the changes on the reptile population – and whether it shows spatial fidelity (tendency to return to or remain within specific, familiar locations over time) towards basking sites and dens. “If there was a den existing earlier, does it use the same den? Or if the den has been disturbed or destroyed, does it make a new den? It is a pure question of research. Understanding the behaviour of reptiles, we will be able to understand how to manage the population of the urban stretch. If it shows spatial fidelity, it would mean that the site has to be maintained without disturbance.”

How the census was carried out

The census saw the 17.5 km of the Vishwamitri within the VMC’s jurisdiction being divided into ten sections. In each of the sections, a team of five – three students of MSU’s zoology department, a volunteer from an NGO, and a forest guard – undertook the daytime sighting and nocturnal count. Since crocodiles are predominantly nocturnal, the technique of “colour code” was used after dark. This involves spotting their fire-red eyes, which distinguishes them from other aquatic species as well as animals that can be part of the river banks.

Also read | ‘Crocodiles found in clusters’: Report on Vishwamitri river points at reptile defying natural instincts in Vadodara

“We have enhanced the census protocols compared to last year. Apart from the plain sighting and counts during the day, the teams also classified the crocodiles by (length): less than 1 metre (m), 1-3 m, and more than 3 m. The crocodiles who are 1-3 m in length have reached adulthood, and (those) under 1 m are sub-adults or juveniles. It is usually muggers approximately 2.5-3 m in size that are dangerous to go close to… We will analyse the data to understand how the population is distributed in the zones, as per the size of the crocodile. Zones with a higher number of crocodiles of 2.5-3 m in size will be classified as high-risk zones. We will make recommendations to ensure that the human footfall in these areas is less… to avoid conflicts.”

The 2025 census had recorded 442 crocodiles in a 25-km stretch of the river. Following that, a committee of environmental experts, formed by the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission to supervise the initial phase of the flood mitigation project, reported that the reptile was being “spotted in clusters” as against its instinct of inhabiting the river in a scattered manner. The census data cited in the report had noted how the highest density of crocodiles was found in the section of the river that passes through the busier part of Vadodara city, “deviating from natural instincts”.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
PMO says no question on PM CARES, two other funds admissible in Lok Sabha: Reasons it gave
PM Cares
Expert Explains | US-Iran talks: Why both sides are negotiating amid military buildup
US Iran talks
PM Modi highlighted Tamil’s presence in Malaysia: the centuries-old story of how the language crossed the seas
PM Modi in Malaysia
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
Lok Sabha adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Meta Facebook Instagram down
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Advertisement
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
EXPRESS OPINION
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
In next phase of India-US trade talks, bring to the table: Balance, clarity, reciprocity
In next phase of India-US trade talks, bring to the table: Balance, clarity, reciprocity
EU, US deals connect India to world’s largest markets, open new trade vistas
EU, US deals connect India to world’s largest markets, open new trade vistas
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement