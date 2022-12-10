scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

How the Indian government has responded to the ‘Twitter Files’

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called the 'Twitter Files' incident a "vindication of a very widely held view that all was not right" at the social media company.

The Indian government has called the recent revelations on the 'Twitter Files' "disturbing". (AP Photo/File)

The fresh revelations made in a follow-up to the ‘Twitter Files’, that detailed how the platform curtailed the reach of some accounts, have been described as “disturbing” by the Indian government, with Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar calling the incident a “vindication of a very widely held view that all was not right” at Twitter.

He said the recently released amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules are “meant to deal with the possibility of this happening”, and that the government would consider tweaking the rules further if social media platforms “distort conversation on the Internet, which will not be tolerated going forward”.

Twitter Files 2.0

Twitter Files 2.0” came on the back of revelations released earlier this week on conservative podcaster Matt Taibbi’s substack, which was heralded by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as the “Twitter Files”.

The “Twitter Files” thread alleged that in 2020, during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Twitter actively censored a potentially damaging story about US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and his alleged dubious business dealings in Ukraine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

Twitter Files 2.0, which was published by former establishment journalist Bari Weiss, claimed the platform’s employees, prior to the sale of the company to Elon Musk, had comprehensive control over the visibility of users or posts, which they use to disproportionately target conservative or right-wing voices. This control is exercised through what employees call “Visibility Filtering’ (VF).

VF includes blocking searches about a particular user/post, limiting the scope of a tweet’s discoverability, and blocking certain users from trending or appearing in hashtag searches, among other methods.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Backlash in India

Advertisement

Chandrasekhar said the revelations around visibility filtering were “disturbing”. “The fact that a few people were distorting the conversations happening on the platform and weaponising misinformation is unacceptable,” he said.

India was right in pre-empting these issues and framing the amended IT Rules which were notified a few weeks ago, Chandrasekhar said. Under the amended rules, the government will appoint a grievance appellate committee that would have powers to oversee and overturn content moderation decisions taken by social media platforms. He said the formation of such committees will be fast-tracked in the light of the revelations.

Twitter Files have shown that “it is very obvious that safe harbours for Internet Intermediaries must be conditional on them following a set of rules as India has done,” Chandrasekhar said. Safe harbour essentially offers legal immunity to social media firms from user-generated content on their platforms.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:09:30 am
Next Story

CBSE issues subject-wise break-up of marks for Class 10, 12 exams

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close