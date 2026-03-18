The other Hormuz: Inside the kaleidoscopic mountains near the Persian Gulf

As the US-Israel war on Iran extends into its third week, all eyes are on the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s energy supply passes. Iran’s effective closure of the narrow strait has disrupted these flows and driven up the price of oil.

What has attracted less attention is the more alluring — and geologically more interesting — part of the Persian Gulf region: the anomalously colourful Hormuz formations and mountainous ranges.

These surreal, painted formations, salt caves and ochre-stained shores have catalyzed a burgeoning geotourism industry.

Here’s a deeper dive into how these geological marvels were formed, why they look so colourful, and what it tells us about the Earth’s past.