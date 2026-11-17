The New York City Council passed a bill last week to ban surveillance pricing, a practice in which businesses use personal data to determine what consumers pay.

Take a familiar scenario involving delivery apps and ride-hailing platforms. Two users purchasing the same packet of salted chips at the same time may see different prices. One gets a higher price because an algorithm has inferred from their shopping history, location or other personal information that they are willing to pay more.

The City Council voted 44–5 in favour of the bill on November 12. Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed the move, saying that companies were finding new ways to squeeze working people.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

But how does such pricing work, and could Indian consumers be subjected to it?

What is surveillance pricing?

Surveillance pricing is the practice of using personal information about consumers to determine the prices they are offered for goods and services.

Businesses can use algorithms to analyse information about an individual and estimate how much they might be willing to pay. This information may include their location, browsing history, previous purchases, demographic characteristics and online shopping behaviour.

A January 2025 investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that intermediaries providing pricing services to retailers could use detailed consumer information to tailor prices and promotions. These calculations can draw on seemingly insignificant actions such as moving a mouse across a webpage or leaving products in an online shopping cart.

Story continues below this ad

Surveillance pricing is different from dynamic pricing: while airlines and ride-hailing platforms commonly adjust prices in response to demand, availability and other market conditions, surveillance pricing relies on customer-specific information to determine what they are charged.

Two shoppers looking at the same product may be shown different prices because one of them is considered more willing to pay a premium. Neither shopper, however, necessarily knows what the other is being charged or why.

Why is New York banning surveillance pricing?

The New York legislation would prohibit businesses from using algorithms that rely on personal data to offer different prices to different consumers for the same goods and services. Violations can attract penalties of up to $1,000 each.

The bill allows genuine discounts, provided they are offered uniformly to consumers meeting disclosed eligibility conditions. The distinction matters because businesses increasingly use personalisation to offer targeted promotions and coupons.

Story continues below this ad

Supporters argue that surveillance pricing makes it harder for consumers to compare prices and determine whether they are receiving a fair deal because companies need not reveal the information behind a personalised price.

However, businesses have raised concerns about restrictions on targeted promotions. Uber, for instance, argued that its food-delivery platform allows restaurants to offer discounts based on customers’ searches and shopping behaviour. It warned that limiting such promotions could disadvantage smaller restaurants with modest marketing budgets.

Could Indian consumers face surveillance pricing?

The issue of algorithmic pricing and dark patterns has already attracted controversy in India, especially on ride-hailing platforms.

In January 2025, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sought explanations from Ola and Uber following allegations that users booking identical journeys were shown different fares on Android phones and iPhones. Both companies denied the allegations.

Story continues below this ad

In a March 2025 response to Parliament, the government said it had referred the matter to the CCPA’s Director General (Investigation) for a detailed inquiry. A final finding establishing surveillance pricing has not been verified.

Fare differences on two devices, however, do not automatically indicate that an algorithm used personal data to calculate a user’s willingness to pay. Dynamic pricing could be at play, causing prices to vary due to demand, availability, promotional offers or changes in the timing of a booking.

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides safeguards against unfair and misleading trade practices, while India’s data-protection framework regulates certain uses of personal information. Neither framework explicitly prohibits surveillance pricing in the manner proposed by New York.

Can consumers protect themselves?

Presently, it is difficult for consumers to detect surveillance pricing. At best, a consumer might compare the price of an item while logged in and logged out, or check it using another device. But even if the prices differ, that would not conclusively establish that personal data was responsible.

Story continues below this ad

Clearing cookies, limiting tracking permissions or reducing the information shared with shopping platforms may reduce some forms of data collection. These measures cannot guarantee that a price has not been personalised, particularly when businesses obtain information from other sources.

The larger challenge is transparency. Unless companies disclose whether and how personal data influences their prices, consumers may have little way of knowing whether the deal they see is the same one being offered to someone else.