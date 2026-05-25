Orbital data centres, extraterrestrial energy: Detailing Musk’s ambitions with $1.75 bn SpaceX IPO

The proposed initial public offering of billionaire Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX is shaping up to be one of the biggest moments in modern capital markets. If the company achieves the valuation target of about $1.75 trillion, it would surpass even Saudi Aramco’s 2019 debut as the world’s largest IPO. But beyond the headline numbers, the filing reveals a deeper story about artificial intelligence, investor appetite for Musk-led ventures, and the future economics of space.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has evolved from a rocket launch startup into one of the world’s most influential technology firms, spanning space transportation, satellite internet and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company operates the reusable Falcon rockets, the Starlink satellite broadband network and the Starship deep-space system, while increasingly positioning itself as a provider of AI and orbital computing infrastructure.

Last month, the company confidentially filed for an initial public offering. Here are five key takeaways from it:

1. It’s all about AI

The clearest message from the IPO filing is that SpaceX is repositioning itself as a combined space, connectivity and AI infrastructure company. The integration of Musk’s AI venture xAI into the broader SpaceX structure fundamentally changes the investment thesis.

Until recently, investors largely viewed SpaceX through two businesses: reusable rockets and Starlink satellite internet. The filing now places heavy emphasis on AI compute, orbital data centres and future infrastructure that could support massive AI workloads in space. Reuters reported that much of the company’s future outlook depends on technologies and markets “that do not yet exist”.

The filing also disclosed that AI-related spending has become enormous. xAI accounted for the majority of the company’s recent losses and capital expenditure. That means public investors would not simply be betting on launches or satellites, but effectively underwriting Musk’s broader AI ambitions as well.

Source: SpaceX IPO. Source: SpaceX IPO.

2. Extraterrestrial energy

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SpaceX is effectively positioning itself as an energy infrastructure company, not merely a space or AI company. The IPO documents repeatedly emphasise solar-powered orbital infrastructure, including space-based data centres powered by near-continuous sunlight. The company argues that satellites in certain orbits can generate “more than five times” the energy of terrestrial solar systems because they avoid clouds, weather and nighttime interruptions.

This matters because AI has become an energy problem as much as a computing problem. Data centres powering large AI models consume enormous electricity, and SpaceX’s filing argues that terrestrial grids may not be able to meet future demand. As a result, the company is pitching orbital solar arrays and solar-powered AI compute satellites as a long-term solution.

The filing also mentions ambitions around extraterrestrial energy production, including solar manufacturing capabilities. SpaceX is targeting deployment of massive amounts of space-based solar capacity annually, potentially supported by reusable Starship launches and Tesla-linked energy systems.

3. Orbital data centres

The company argues that the next phase of artificial intelligence growth will be constrained not by chips, but by electricity, cooling and land availability on Earth. To address this, SpaceX says it plans to eventually deploy data centres in orbit powered by near-continuous solar energy.

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The idea is that satellites in orbit can access uninterrupted sunlight for much longer periods than terrestrial solar farms, while the cold vacuum of space could theoretically reduce cooling costs for AI servers. The filing reportedly describes future orbital infrastructure capable of supporting AI model training, inference workloads and global low-latency computing. (businessinsider.com)

This is significant because it shows SpaceX increasingly sees itself as an infrastructure provider for the AI economy, rather than merely a launch company. Analysts say the concept ties together Musk’s different ventures — SpaceX for launches, Starlink for connectivity, xAI for models and Tesla for energy systems.

4. Starlink is the financial engine keeping the company afloat

The filing shows that Starlink has emerged as the company’s most important commercial business. While the launch division remains strategically critical, satellite broadband is currently the only consistently profitable segment.

Starlink generated more than $1 billion in operating profit in the first quarter of 2026, even as the broader company posted losses. Analysts increasingly see Starlink — not rockets — as the core justification for the giant valuation being sought.

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Rocket launches are episodic and contract-driven, while broadband subscriptions provide recurring revenue. Starlink’s expansion into aviation, maritime, enterprise connectivity and direct-to-cell services gives investors a telecom-style growth story with global scale.

This also explains why SpaceX’s IPO is being compared less to traditional aerospace listings and more to high-growth technology platforms.

5. Elon Musk will retain overwhelming control

Elon Musk (The New York Times) Elon Musk (The New York Times)

One of the biggest governance takeaways is that Musk will continue exercising near-total control over the company even after listing. He currently has 85% of voting power through supervoting shares.

“As the holder of a majority of our outstanding shares of Class B common stock, Mr. Musk will be able to elect, remove or fill any vacancy among the Class B Directors,” the company’s filing read.

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That structure effectively gives public shareholders little ability to influence strategic decisions. For traditional governance advocates, this is a red flag. But for many retail investors and Musk loyalists, his dominance could be an attraction.

The filing also revealed extraordinary compensation structures tied to futuristic milestones, including potential incentives linked to establishing a large-scale Mars colony.