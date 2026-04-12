Molotov cocktail thrown at Sam Altman’s house: All you need to know

A Molotov cocktail was hurled at the San Francisco house of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the early hours of Saturday. Authorities are treating it as a targeted act of arson. No injuries were reported. The San Francisco police arrested a 20-year-old in connection with the incident. The man allegedly also made threats outside OpenAI’s headquarters.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of high-profile technology executives as public anger over the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and its social and economic consequences rises. The environmental costs of AI also weigh heavy on many people’s minds.

The attack comes at a time when AI companies are under heightened scrutiny globally, with debates ranging from job displacement and misinformation to the concentration of power among a handful of tech firms. OpenAI, specially, has faced flak for a deal ‌with ⁠the US government to use its technology in military operations, after a long standoff between the government and Anthropic over a similar issue.