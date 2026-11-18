A fossilised jaw exposed by erosion along the Narmada in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district could belong to one of the largest elephant species ever to walk the earth — the extinct Palaeoloxodon namadicus, a prehistoric straight-tusked elephant that researchers believe may have roamed the region around four to five lakh years ago.

The preliminary assessment follows an examination of the fossil at Patai Ghat, near Patai village in Deori tehsil, where the Narmada exposed a substantial portion of the remains. The identification is based on the jaw’s structure, the arrangement of its molar teeth, and the geological layers where it was found.

The five-member group that examined the remains included Dr Hitkishor Goswami, Dr Ravi Upadhyay, and Dr Kunwar Wajahat Shah. Separately, a four-member Geological Survey of India (GSI) team from Bhopal inspected the site on November 13.

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After the fossil was discovered, the administration cordoned off the site to prevent damage. The GSI team will soon submit its final report to the administration.

The discovery

Dr Upadhyay said, “It is absolutely correct that this is the jaw of an elephant-like creature, or rather, I would say, the complete jaw of an ancient elephant, a prehistoric animal. The possibility of it belonging to Palaeoloxodon is much higher. The possibility of it being Stegodon, an elephant-like animal, is somewhat lower.” Both are types of extinct genus.

The fossil measures approximately 75 cm in length and 25 cm in width. Its molars have seven to nine parallel ridges, with prominent raised teeth and clearly visible grooves.

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Upadhyay said the molars also suggested the animal might not have been fully grown. “Looking at the molars, there are six rows on one side and seven on the other. This suggests that it was a young elephant. It was not a fully grown adult. The jaw is clearly visible, and the dentine is also distinctly preserved. The teeth will have to be examined further,” he said.

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The geological context is central to this assessment. Upadhyay said the fossil was found in yellowish soil associated with the Baneta formation, and the surrounding fine sediment also requires examination. The geological layers are important indicators of the period in which the animal lived.

“The yellow soil indicates the Pleistocene period. In this period, most of the elephant fossils that have been found belong to a genus called Palaeoloxodon. These were enormous elephants. Their fossils are found in geological formations dating from the period we are examining, approximately seven lakh years ago to 30,000 years ago,” he said.

What further excavation could reveal

Upadhyay said other bone fragments and mineralised remains had also been noticed in the vicinity, raising the possibility that further excavation could uncover more of the animal.

“There are other bones here as well, and some of them contain calcium deposits. The entire site appears to be a fossil-bearing site. There is considerable potential for further discoveries. If an excavation is undertaken, it is possible that the complete skeleton could emerge, or that more of its teeth and other remains could be found,” he said.

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He said the surrounding area also deserved attention because its geological layers could preserve remains of different prehistoric animals.

“Even within a radius of about one kilometre, there could be different kinds of fossils because the strata are different. There is a possibility that horse fossils could also be found here. The entire Narmada region was once a marshy landscape. Rhinoceros fossils have been found here before, hippopotamus fossils have been found, and horse fossils have also been found,” he said.

Dr Goswami, a retired scientist from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, who has worked on questions relating to human evolution, said the Narmada Valley deserved a much more systematic investigation. He said his interest in the region went back several decades and that the valley could hold important evidence about early human history.

On the newly discovered jaw, Goswami said his preliminary estimate was that it could be approximately seven to eight lakh years old, but cautioned against treating such an estimate as definitive.

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“This is a very good fossil. It particularly appears to be around seven to eight lakh years old. But until we examine its teeth, study its biological characteristics and conduct scientific dating, we cannot determine its exact age,” he said.

Fossil discoveries in India

Dr Shah said the latest discovery should also be seen in the context of earlier investigations around Patai Ghat. He recalled finding unusual fossil-like structures approximately a kilometre from the present site, including formations resembling pine cones and other elongated structures.

Shah said the area needed a coordinated research programme rather than investigations limited to individual discoveries.

“Many people have said that hippopotamus fossils and elephant fossils have been found in the Narmada region. This is a very rich site. If a proper project is undertaken here, many things that are buried beneath the ground could come to light. The Narmada Valley is mysterious in that sense. There is so much that remains unexplored,” he said.

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India has been a hotspot for finding dinosaur fossils for decades. The first time dinosaur bones were found was in 1822 by Captain William H Sleeman of the East India Company army, also in Madhya Pradesh, near Jabalpur. Since then, evidence of several other kinds of dinosaurs has been found in states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Central India has unearthed fossilised dinosaur eggs in the past as well.

Experts believe that around 17 different kinds of dinosaurs were present in the region. Among the discoveries made here was the Rajasaurus, whose fossils were first found by GSI geologist Suresh Srivastava in the 1980s.

For now, the researchers say the immediate priority should be to protect the Patai Ghat site and conduct a systematic excavation. Upadhyay said the administration should notify the area and bring together specialists from the relevant scientific institutions.

“The administration will have to take the initiative. The entire area should be notified and a proper excavation should be undertaken in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India and the GSI. There should be a systematic archaeological and geological survey of this place,” he said.