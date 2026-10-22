What is PHP2Shell, and why did it force websites around the world offline?

PHP2Shell vulnerabilities: Several websites worldwide, including services operated by Japan’s Finance Ministry, US human-resources platform BambooHR, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, went offline on Wednesday (October 21). The precautionary shutdowns came as governments and cybersecurity agencies scrambled to address two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, one of the most widely used programming languages on the internet. The flaws have collectively been dubbed PHP2Shell.

The developers of PHP have since released security updates addressing both vulnerabilities.

Multiple cybersecurity agencies have advised organisations to update affected systems immediately or temporarily take them offline if the updates cannot be installed at once. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was among the leaders who publicly urged website operators to install the security updates, while authorities across several countries temporarily suspended online services as a precaution.

An update from Brewster Kahle on today’s outage. https://t.co/Gukju5sKFO — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) October 21, 2026

Google-owned security company Wiz said its researchers had discovered the flaws in PHP using AI tools. Separately, OpenAI said security firm Calif had discovered one of the vulnerabilities using an OpenAI model. The researchers coordinated with PHP’s developers to address the flaws.

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First, what is PHP and why is it so widely used?

PHP, short for Hypertext Preprocessor, is an open-source programming language that runs behind the scenes on roughly 70% of websites whose server-side language is identifiable. It helps websites process information, whether someone is logging into an account, submitting an application or making an online purchase.

PHP is free to use and maintained by volunteers.

WordPress, which powers more than 40% of websites worldwide, is powered by PHP. These websites include blogs, government portals, news websites and online shops.

What is PHP2Shell, and why is it dangerous?

PHP2Shell is the name given to two critical vulnerabilities in PHP that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on affected web servers without logging in, or access sensitive information stored in the server’s memory.

Cybersecurity researchers flagged the following two vulnerabilities:

1. A problem when PHP runs out of memory

When PHP runs into a memory problem while processing a web request, it can be interrupted midway and later treat incomplete or invalid information as legitimate.

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For example, when someone uploads their CV to a job application portal, PHP may process the file and information submitted with it. If an error interrupts that process and PHP mistakenly treats incomplete information as valid, it could create a security vulnerability that an attacker could exploit.

2. A problem with leftover information

PHP may sometimes retain references to internal information from an earlier web request even after the computer has cleared the memory where that information was stored. When a new request arrives, the software may mistakenly use this outdated information instead of starting from a clean slate.

For example, imagine two people using the same job application portal, one after another. If the server mistakenly uses information left over from the first person’s request while processing the second person’s, it could end up handling the second request incorrectly. An attacker could deliberately exploit this confusion to interfere with the server’s operations.

Both vulnerabilities pose serious security risks even without the involvement of AI. However, AI tools could help attackers develop working methods to exploit them more quickly, potentially reducing the time organisations have to respond.

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Crucially, attackers may not need an account or physical access to a server. Under certain conditions, they could send a malicious request over the internet and make the server execute instructions of their choosing, potentially compromising the website or its data. Depending on what the affected server stores and what an attacker can access, this could put users’ personal information, uploaded documents or login credentials at risk.

Why did websites go offline?

Since the vulnerabilities could allow outside attackers to take control of affected servers, cybersecurity agencies advised website operators to install the fixes immediately. Where that was not possible, temporarily taking websites offline was a precaution against attacks.

Updating PHP, however, is not always straightforward. Many small websites are run by owners on shared hosting platforms where they do not control the server or know who maintains the PHP.

“The immediate challenge is not simply installing a patch, but finding and managing every instance where PHP is running,” said Don Smith, Vice-President of Threat Intelligence at cybersecurity firm Sophos’ Counter Threat Unit, in comments shared with The Indian Express.

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“The use of PHP is pervasive, it can sit beneath public websites, content management systems, hosting platforms and third-party products, sometimes without even being obvious to the organisation using it.”

Chris Yule, Senior Director of Threat Research at Sophos Counter Threat Unit, pointed to another challenge: older systems and devices that cannot easily be updated or replaced. “Appliances in particular can be a black box within an organization’s environment, with limited visibility into patch levels and software versions, and organizations often dependent on the vendor for an update,” he said.

The European Union’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) advised organisations unable to apply the fixes immediately to temporarily take vulnerable systems offline rather than leave them exposed.

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Its Indian counterpart, CERT-In, also issued a critical advisory on Wednesday, warning that attackers could exploit the vulnerabilities to take control of affected systems. It advised individuals and organisations using PHP to install the security updates and follow the PHP developers’ recommended precautions.

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How were the vulnerabilities discovered, and why was their disclosure rushed?

The vulnerabilities stemmed from flaws in PHP’s code, some dating back more than a decade. Researchers at Wiz and Calif independently identified the vulnerabilities using advanced AI tools in August.

Calif and the PHP Foundation were part of OpenAI’s Patch the Planet programme, which provided access to advanced AI systems to help discover and fix software vulnerabilities. OpenAI said one of its internal researchers had also identified a vulnerability around the same time.

According to Wiz, AI tools helped its researchers develop and adapt working exploits across multiple applications within hours, considerably speeding up the process of investigating the vulnerabilities.

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Security researchers generally disclose serious vulnerabilities privately to software developers, allowing them to prepare fixes before attackers learn about the flaws. This process is known as coordinated disclosure.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the effort to prepare the fixes involved changes to nearly 200 files and more than 10,000 lines of code.

The PHP Foundation originally intended to disclose the flaws alongside fixes on Thursday (October 22). However, information about the vulnerabilities began circulating online on Tuesday (October 20), before the planned announcement. The premature disclosure prompted the PHP team to bring forward its security updates by a day, as organisations scrambled to protect vulnerable websites.

Smith warned that AI could also help attackers move more quickly. “Threat actors move fast, especially with the help of AI, and this will likely be a priority target for them over the coming hours and days,” he said.