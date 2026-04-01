Oracle lays off around 12,000 employees in India: How this marks a wider pivot to AI

Oracle layoffs in India: The recent layoffs at Oracle Corporation have brought into sharp focus a broader shift underway in the global technology industry: the pivot towards artificial intelligence infrastructure. The US-based enterprise software giant has cut roughly 11,000-12,000 jobs in India — almost half of its workforce in the country — as part of a larger global restructuring exercise, even as it pours billions of dollars into AI and cloud computing investments.

Oracle’s layoffs mirror a wider pattern across the global technology sector, where companies are trimming traditional roles while investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Industry estimates suggest tens of thousands of jobs have been cut across tech companies this year as firms reorganise around AI-driven growth.

For India, which hosts large technology development centres for global companies, such restructuring exercises can have an outsized impact. While the country remains a key engineering and services hub, the shift towards automation and AI infrastructure is beginning to reshape hiring patterns in the technology industry.

The layoffs highlight the tension between the massive capital requirements of AI development and the human workforce that previously powered the software industry, a transition that is increasingly defining the next phase of the global tech sector.

What happened

The layoffs in India form part of a worldwide workforce reduction that could affect up to 30,000 employees across markets. The job cuts are significant because Oracle’s India workforce is estimated at around 30,000 employees, meaning the retrenchment could impact a substantial portion of its local staff.

Employees are understood to have received termination emails informing them that their roles had been eliminated as part of organisational restructuring, with some accounts indicating that notifications were sent with little prior warning. Severance packages are understood to include salary payouts tied to years of service, notice pay and other statutory benefits.

While Oracle has not publicly disclosed the exact number of layoffs, the scale of the exercise suggests one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s history. Another round of job cuts may also be on the cards in the coming weeks, it is understood.

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Michael Shepherd, a senior manager at the company who was not affected by the job cuts, wrote on LinkedIn on Tuesday, saying that “Oracle conducted a significant reduction in force,” impacting “senior engineers, architects, operations leaders, program managers, and technical specialists”.

Why Oracle is cutting jobs

The layoffs come as Oracle restructures its business to support large-scale investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Analysts say the company is reallocating resources from traditional enterprise software and internal operations towards building AI-ready data centres and expanding its cloud services.

Oracle has been rapidly scaling its cloud infrastructure to compete with industry leaders such as Amazon and Alphabet. These investments include building new data centres and expanding computing capacity needed to train and run large AI models.

One of the most significant initiatives tied to this push is the “Stargate” AI infrastructure project, a massive effort aimed at developing next-generation data centre capacity for AI workloads. The project is expected to involve investments running into hundreds of billions of dollars over several years.

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The company has also integrated generative AI capabilities into several of its enterprise products and cloud offerings in recent months as it attempts to reposition itself as a key infrastructure provider for the AI economy.