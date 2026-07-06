Mumbai’s tree-fall crisis: The role of concrete, weakened roots and high winds

A 11-year-old student died and five others were hospitalised after a tree fell on a school bus carrying 18 children in Mumbai's Chembur. (Express Photo - Amit Chakravarty)

Between July 1 and July 5, Mumbai reported 559 tree-fall incidents, including 203 cases in the last 24 hours alone. In less than a week, three people—including an 11-year-old boy—lost their lives, while several others were injured in multiple tree-fall incidents across the city.

While tree collapses are a recurring feature of the monsoon season, this year’s surge has been unprecedented, raising serious concerns over public safety.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data, 687 tree-fall incidents were reported in 2023, 653 in 2024 and 855 in 2025.

The spike in such incidents has also put the spotlight on the BMC’s ambitious ₹17,000-crore road concreting project. Notably, two of the three fatal tree-collapse incidents occurred along roads that had recently been concretised, prompting fresh questions over whether the project may have compromised the stability of roadside trees.