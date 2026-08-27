Meta agrees to $17bn child safety settlement: What changes for teens on Instagram and Facebook?

Meta on Wednesday (August 26) agreed to pay states over $17 billion over the next decade to settle claims brought by 47 US states, as well as Washington DC and other territories. The company has also promised to place strict limits on how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram.

The agreement ends the states’ federal trial, in which Meta was accused of designing its platforms to encourage compulsive use among young people, misleading the public about associated harms, and improperly collecting data from children under 13. Meta denies wrongdoing.

Meta said in May that hundreds of millions of teenagers globally had been enrolled in Teen Account protections across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger since 2024. A December 2025 Pew study found that 36% of US teens use at least one of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook “almost constantly”.

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How substantial are those changes, how will anyone know whether they reduce harm, and what does settling the case leave unresolved?

What was Meta accused of?

The settlement comes amid a much wider set of lawsuits over alleged harms caused by social-media platforms to children and teenagers. In March, a Los Angeles jury in K.G.M. v. Meta et al held Meta and Google liable for $6 million in damages after finding that features of their platforms contributed to a young user’s mental-health harms.

Central to these cases is the design of these platforms themselves. Plaintiffs have pointed to endless feeds, recommendation algorithms, notifications and social metrics such as likes and views as features designed to keep young users engaged. In the KGM case, lawyer Mark Lanier compared social-media platforms to dopamine-seeking “slot machines”.

The states’ litigation against Meta forms part of a federal Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) encompassing roughly 3,000 lawsuits. An MDL allows similar federal cases from across the country to be coordinated before a single judge for discovery, common legal questions and test trials, Stanford law professor Nora Freeman Engstrom explained in an interview published before the settlement.

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The states alleged that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to keep young people compulsively engaged, knew about serious risks and misled the public about them. They also accused Meta of collecting personal information from children under 13 without complying with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

What has Meta agreed to change?

For the first five years of the settlement, Meta has agreed to impose a combined two-hour daily limit on Facebook and Instagram for users under 18, with direct messaging excluded from the limit. A verified parent can change the limit.

Teen users will also be blocked from most parts of the platforms between midnight and 6 am, and push notifications will be muted between 8 am and 3 pm on school weekdays. Direct messaging will remain available during the nighttime block.

The settlement also requires Meta to give teen users a reasonably accessible option to make a non-personalised feed their default home feed. Parents using Meta’s supervision tools can require this setting. Meta must, by default, prevent teen users from seeing numbers of likes or reactions and from applying “Cosmetic Procedure Filters” to their content. It must also strengthen age-assurance measures, parental controls and safeguards concerning bullying, eating disorders, suicide and self-harm. The changes will be subject to independent audits.

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These provisions address an issue that had already surfaced during the earlier litigation: whether safety measures work when teenagers have to activate them themselves. At the KGM trial, an internal Meta document cited in court showed that only 1.1% of teen users used its existing daily-use limit.

According to Carolina Rossini, Professor of Practice at UMass Amherst’s School of Public Policy, the settlement is the first instance in the US where a major platform has been forced to change the “architecture of its product”, rather than its policies alone.

“The dollar figure will get the headlines, but the consequential terms are those changes in design,” she told The Indian Express. “A safety tool a teenager has to find and turn on is fundamentally different from a constraint built into the product itself, and this agreement finally recognizes that distinction.”

Will these safeguards reduce harm to teenagers?

Attorneys representing multiple states pose for a photograph outside court after after Meta reached a settlement to end the landmark teen social media addiction trial in California, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP) Attorneys representing multiple states pose for a photograph outside court after after Meta reached a settlement to end the landmark teen social media addiction trial in California, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP)

As part of the settlement, Meta will have to hire an independent auditor to assess its compliance with the safeguards for five years.

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The auditor will have access to non-privileged information, personnel, systems and records relevant to assessing Meta’s implementation of the safeguards, including raw and aggregated data, internal documents and communications. Whether the measures are effective in reducing harm remains to be seen.

“Enforcement lives or dies on verification,” Rossini said, noting that the five-year audit period is shorter than the ten-year settlement timeline.

“Meaningful enforcement requires an auditor Meta doesn’t select, access to internal engagement and usage data rather than company self-reports, reproducible findings, and defined penalties for noncompliance,” she told The Indian Express.

Rossini also pointed to the possibility that teenagers could shift their activity to direct messages, which are excluded from the daily time limit, or to platforms outside the settlement.

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“Compliance and harm reduction are different questions, and we should refuse to let the first substitute for the second,” she said. “The real test is whether independent researchers get enough data access to measure outcomes: sleep, wellbeing, compulsive-use patterns, not feature checklists.”

What legal questions does the settlement leave unresolved?

The settlement ends the states’ trial without a judgment on the underlying claims against Meta, while thousands of other cases alleging harms to young social media users remain pending.

The agreement itself states that it does not establish a standard of care or serve as precedent in non-participating US states or international jurisdictions.

A recurring question in these cases concerns Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that generally protects internet platforms from liability for content posted by their users. As The Indian Express has previously explained, plaintiffs have sought to get around this protection by arguing that their claims concern the platforms’ own design choices, rather than content posted by third parties.

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The settlement means that question will not be decided in the states’ trial. Before the settlement, Stanford Law professor Nora Freeman Engstrom described the states’ trial as a “bellwether trial”. While its outcome would not formally bind the other 2,900-plus cases in the multidistrict litigation, she said it could shape settlement expectations and the broader litigation strategies of the parties.

Engstrom also expected the Section 230 question to eventually reach the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and potentially the US Supreme Court.

Could the settlement affect other social media platforms too?

The agreement also gives Meta a financial interest in seeing similar safeguards adopted by its competitors. Around 70% of the settlement amount is guaranteed, while the remaining 30% is contingent on conditions that include other major platforms becoming subject to specified safeguards and monetary terms. The agreement defines Snap, TikTok and YouTube as “Core Industry Members”.

If all three adopt comparable safeguards, the agreement also provides for a stricter set of restrictions, including a 60-minute daily limit on each platform.

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Rossini described the arrangement as a “workable template with a built-in confession”, saying it gives Meta an economic incentive to push for similar protections across the industry.

She also pointed to a limitation of reaching such rules through a settlement. The agreement ends the trial before a fuller public record of Meta’s internal documents and testimony can emerge.

“But regulation by settlement is regulation by accident: negotiated behind closed doors, ending discovery before the public record is complete, and expiring on a contract timeline,” she said.

“It took state attorneys general stretching consumer-protection law to produce rules a functioning legislature should have written years ago. The settlement proves the design-accountability strategy works. It also proves we shouldn’t have to litigate our way to it, one company at a time.”