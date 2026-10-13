Can makeup beat facial recognition tech? What Richa Chadha’s ‘tutorial’ gets right, and wrong

Actor Richa Chadha recently shared a makeup tutorial on X, suggesting that protesters concerned about being filmed without their consent could use cosmetics to confuse facial recognition systems. Her suggestions included drawing additional eyes and lips, using coloured patterns on the face, and concealing eyebrows.

“Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras… (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up),” she posted.

Can makeup really dodge facial recognition? How does facial recognition work, and what can the kind of makeup suggested by Chadha do to interfere with it?

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From submarines to humans: The CV Dazzle project

The idea of using makeup to beat machines is not new.

In 2010, American artist Adam Harvey’s CV Dazzle (Computer Vision Dazzle) project explored how unconventional makeup and hairstyles could interfere with computer vision algorithms.

“Unlike disruptive-pattern material, CV Dazzle is bright and bold, and evades detection by breaking weaknesses in automated pattern recognition systems,” his website says.

Harvey was inspired by the Dazzle initiative used by the British during World War I, when naval ships were painted in high-contrast colours, and patterns such as stripes and geometric, Cubist-like shapes, to confuse enemy observers about their size, shape, direction and speed. Rather than concealing the ships, the designs were intended to make them harder to track and target.

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War Paint, SS Aquitania, 1919. (Courtesy of Southampton City Council/University of Southampton) War Paint, SS Aquitania, 1919. (Courtesy of Southampton City Council/University of Southampton)

Harvey’s project, developed as part of his master’s thesis at New York University, did see some success, but facial recognition technology has advanced significantly since then.

How does facial recognition work?

Broadly, facial recognition involves matching a face with one stored in the system database.

But facial recognition systems do not simply compare two photographs pixel by pixel. They use artificial intelligence models to analyse a face and convert its visual characteristics into a numerical representation, often called a face embedding. This is compared with representations stored in a database to determine whether there is a likely match.

The system learns patterns associated with identity from training data. Makeup can alter the image presented to the model, potentially changing the numerical representation enough to prevent a match. This does not necessarily stop the system from detecting that a face is present; it may simply fail to establish whose face it is.

Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial. (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.)

Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong.

Girls, carry pepper spray.

BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget.

Stay peaceful,

don’t be silent,

don’t be violent. ❤️ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2026

Chadha’s method largely depends on drawing extra eyes and lips to confuse machines, and using colour to alter light and dark patterns of a face.

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Israeli university’s research on facial recognition

More than a decade after Harvey, in 2021, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found that “software-generated makeup patterns can be used to consistently bypass state-of-the-art facial recognition software, with digitally and physically-applied makeup fooling some systems with a success rate as high as 98 percent,” the university’s website says.

The researchers defined their 20 participants as “blacklisted”, so the system would know to look for them. The physical experiment involved two cameras, different shooting angles and varying lighting conditions. The researchers “used a selfie app called YouCam Makeup to digitally apply makeup to the facial images according to the heatmap which targets the most identifiable regions of the face. A makeup artist then emulated the digital makeup onto the participants using natural-looking makeup…” The university says.

“Using the researchers’ method of applying makeup to the highly identifiable parts of the attacker’s face, they were only recognized in 1.2 percent of the frames,” the study says.

So can Richa Chadha’s makeup hack work?

The Ben-Gurion experiment used makeup patterns designed with the help of machine learning to interfere with specific facial recognition models. It did not establish that any unusual makeup, extra facial features or coloured patterns would reliably defeat surveillance systems.

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Also, in both Chadha and Harvey’s methods, the makeup may fool cameras, but will make the people highly conspicuous to human eyes.

In the Ben-Guiron university experiment, the makeup was designed to look relatively ordinary, rather than resembling elaborate theatrical camouflage, but its scope was small.

Modern systems vary in their algorithms, camera quality, lighting conditions and identification thresholds. A technique that works under one set of conditions may fail under another. Also, detecting a face and identifying a person are different tasks, and techniques that affect one system may not work against another.

What do India’s laws say about surveillance?

As The Indian Express has explained earlier, facial images and digital templates linked to identifiable people fall within the broad definition of personal data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Section 17 of the law, however, exempts several obligations when data is processed for preventing, detecting, investigating or prosecuting an offence.

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The Centre may also exempt notified state instrumentalities, including security forces like the Delhi Police, for reasons including state security and public order.

The law does not lay down a dedicated framework for police facial recognition, including rules on watchlists, matching thresholds, independent audits, or specific retention periods.

In August, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea challenging the Delhi Police’s use of facial recognition technology to monitor protesters, including the collection and sharing of their biometric data with private companies.

Last week, the Delhi High Court refused to issue directions on a public interest litigation seeking a standard operating procedure (SOP) for use of body-worn cameras by police personnel. It, instead, directed the government to consider the plea as a representation and take a decision on it within six months.