Why MP Karti Chidambaram has refuted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Data Protection Bill

Hours after Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications had given a “big thumbs up” to the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is a member of the committee, categorically denied the minister’s statement, calling it “untrue”.

Chidambaram said that the committee held preliminary discussions on the draft Bill and has not cleared it. Rather, members of the committee raised a number of issues with some of the proposed provisions in the Bill, he said.

The IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY has said that the Standing Committee on Communications & IT has approved the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. As a Member of the Committee, I would like to categorically state that the Bill has not been approved. 1/n — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 2, 2023

What did Vaishnaw say about the data protection Bill?

On Thursday, Vaishnaw said that the Parliamentary committee had examined the draft Bill in advance and approved it.

“I would like to share some good news that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and communications, which is the committee which deals with this subject, before the bill is taken to the Parliament, have in advance examined it, and then given a big thumbs up,” Vaishnaw said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2023.

How did Chidambaram respond?

Chidambaram said that the Bill is yet to be formally referred to the committee and called Vaishnaw’s statement “untrue”. In a tweet thread, he said, “The IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Standing Committee on Communications & IT has approved the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. As a Member of the Committee, I would like to categorically state that the Bill has not been approved”.

“Parliamentary procedure mandates that a Bill after introduction in the House, the Speaker/Chairman may recommend the Bill for examination to the Committee. The DPDP Bill has not been formally sent to the Committee & hence a “big thumbs up” claimed by Ashwini Vaishnaw is untrue,” he added.

In fact, he said that members of the Committee had raised a number of issues with the draft Bill.

So, what were the concerns raised against the Bill?

The draft Bill was released for public consultation in November 2022. Chidambaram said that in December, during a discussion on citizens’ privacy and data security, the committee also held a “preliminary discussion” on the draft Bill.

During the discussion, members of the committee raised concerns around “excessive centralisation of power with the Government of India, lack of independence of Digital Protection Board, blanket exemptions to some Data Fiduciaries,” Chidambaram said and added, “I even raised issues with unchecked exemptions to the government and lack of attention to protection of children’s data.”

CPI-M MP John Brittas, who is also a member of the IT Standing Committee, said that during the preliminary discussion, numerous concerns over various provisions of the data protection Bill were aired and the IT Secretary had assured to revert. “Nothing has happened after that…” he said in a tweet.

What does the data protection Bill say?

Here’s a quick summary of the provisions in the draft Bill with respect to the concerns that members of the committee have raised:

Powers with the Centre: Under the draft, the Centre has been empowered to appoint the data protection board, which would play an adjudicating role in enforcing terms of the Bill; release white-list of trusted geographies for cross-border data flows; and exempt itself and its agencies from adhering to provisions of the Bill on account of national security.

Independence of the data protection board: The draft law leaves the appointment of the chairperson and members of the Data Protection Board entirely to the discretion of the central government, which many experts believe could limit the independence of the board.

Exemptions to some entities: The Bill has proposed that certain entities that collect users’ personal data – called data fiduciaries – will be exempt from adhering to certain provisions. The Centre has been empowered to notify such entities. However, the government had earlier clarified that these exemptions will have a sunset clause.