How India’s new IST rules aim to put the country on one clock

A unified time source helps establish the sequence of events, coordinate activities across locations and reconstruct failures, transactions or cyber incidents. (Image generated using AI)

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry on August 27 notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules 2026, designating Indian Standard Time (IST) as the sole reference for administrative, legal, commercial and other official purposes countrywide.

The rules will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette. Systems across government departments, businesses and other institutions will need to be aligned accordingly over this period.

India already had Indian Standard Time. What do the new rules actually require machines and critical infrastructure to do differently, and why does precise synchronisation matter?

First, how did we arrive at IST?

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The CSIR National Physical Laboratory is the custodian of India’s official time reference. It maintains UTC(NPLI), India’s realisation of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Indian Standard Time is UTC(NPLI) plus five hours and 30 minutes.