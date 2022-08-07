scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Explained: How India’s newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country’s space sector

The Sunday morning launch marks the beginning of a journey that, in a few years’ time, is expected to see the SSLV becoming the most frequently used launch vehicle by ISRO, replacing the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) which has done over 50 flights till now.

Written by Amitabh Sinha | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:30:00 am
Originally scheduled for 2018, the launch of the SSLV was pushed back several times. The pandemic played its part, but there have been delays from the side of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) as well. (Facebook/ISRO)

A rocket that can be assembled within 72 hours by a team of just 5-6 people. A rocket that costs at least one tenth of those currently in use. A rocket that can enable a space launch from India every week. And, a rocket that caters specifically to the small and micro satellites that constitute over 90 per cent of all satellites being launched these days.

There is a reason why there is so much excitement around the SSLV, or the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, India’s newest rocket, which is set to make its inaugural flight Sunday morning, carrying two satellites into space. It is considered a gamechanger, something that can truly transform the Indian space sector.

Explained |Explained: ISRO’s SSLV, a small satellite launcher with big prospects ahead

And it has been a long time coming. Originally scheduled for 2018, the launch of the SSLV was pushed back several times. The pandemic played its part, but there have been delays from the side of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) as well.

The Sunday morning launch scheduled at 9:18 am marks the beginning of a journey that, in a few years’ time, is expected to see the SSLV becoming the most frequently used launch vehicle by ISRO, replacing the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) which has done over 50 flights till now.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...

Era of small satellites

For a very long time, small satellites — anything weighing between 5 and 1,000 kg — have had to remain content with hitching a ride to space on rockets commissioned to carry some other, larger satellites.

The timeline of the launch used to be dictated by this larger, primary, satellite, whose interests would take precedence. But with more and more businesses, government agencies, even universities and laboratories beginning to send satellites — nearly all of them falling in this category of small satellites — to space, the constraints of a piggyback ride have started to hurt.

In Premium |‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanath, ISRO chairperson

In fact, the demand for the launch of small satellites has increased at a rapid pace in the last eight to ten years, thanks to the ever-growing need for space-based data, communication, surveillance, and commerce. Estimates suggest that tens of thousands of small satellites would be launched in the next ten years.

Satellite builders and operators, therefore, do not have the luxury to wait for months to get a berth on a rocket, or pay the very high travel costs. Increasingly, organisations are creating a constellation of satellites in space. Projects like Starlink of SpaceX or OneWeb are putting together a constellation of hundreds of satellites.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

As a result, the demand for dedicated rockets that can be launched frequently, and can offer cheap rides to space, is growing. This is also a lucrative business opportunity for agencies with launching capability like ISRO, because most of the demand comes from companies that are launching satellites for commercial purposes.

Several new players, both in the government as well as private sector, have begun to offer launching services.

In India, where the space sector is fast being opened up for the private sector, at least three private companies are developing rockets that can launch small satellites into space. It is to cater to this demand, and grab this business opportunity, that ISRO has also developed the SSLV.

More launches

In a good year, ISRO makes 5-6 launches with its PSLV and GSLV (Geospatial Satellite Launch Vehicles) rockets. These rockets typically take 70-80 days to assemble.

Dozens of people work on the assembly, and each of these cost tens of millions of dollars. Though many of these also carry commercial satellites, the revenue generated is not commensurate with the costs incurred.

The SSLV is meant to change all this. This rocket is supposed to have a quick turnaround time, usually less than three days. It can be assembled on demand at short notice, and at a fraction of the cost of the existing launch vehicles. The SSLV would have the capability to carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg to the lower earth orbits (up to altitudes of 1,000 km from earth’s surface) which is one of the most sought after places in space for positioning of satellites.

But more importantly, it is likely to drastically increase ISRO’s launch rate.

ISRO officials have said they are looking at 50 to 60 launches every year with the SSLV. That would practically be one launch every week, a sharp contrast from the 2-3 launches every year that ISRO has been able to manage.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:06:58 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

3

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

Justice Chandrachud: Being tolerant doesn’t mean blind conformity

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement