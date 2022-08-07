Explained: How India’s newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country’s space sector

A rocket that can be assembled within 72 hours by a team of just 5-6 people. A rocket that costs at least one tenth of those currently in use. A rocket that can enable a space launch from India every week. And, a rocket that caters specifically to the small and micro satellites that constitute over 90 per cent of all satellites being launched these days.

There is a reason why there is so much excitement around the SSLV, or the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, India’s newest rocket, which is set to make its inaugural flight Sunday morning, carrying two satellites into space. It is considered a gamechanger, something that can truly transform the Indian space sector.

And it has been a long time coming. Originally scheduled for 2018, the launch of the SSLV was pushed back several times. The pandemic played its part, but there have been delays from the side of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) as well.

The Sunday morning launch scheduled at 9:18 am marks the beginning of a journey that, in a few years’ time, is expected to see the SSLV becoming the most frequently used launch vehicle by ISRO, replacing the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) which has done over 50 flights till now.

Era of small satellites

For a very long time, small satellites — anything weighing between 5 and 1,000 kg — have had to remain content with hitching a ride to space on rockets commissioned to carry some other, larger satellites.

The timeline of the launch used to be dictated by this larger, primary, satellite, whose interests would take precedence. But with more and more businesses, government agencies, even universities and laboratories beginning to send satellites — nearly all of them falling in this category of small satellites — to space, the constraints of a piggyback ride have started to hurt.

In fact, the demand for the launch of small satellites has increased at a rapid pace in the last eight to ten years, thanks to the ever-growing need for space-based data, communication, surveillance, and commerce. Estimates suggest that tens of thousands of small satellites would be launched in the next ten years.

Satellite builders and operators, therefore, do not have the luxury to wait for months to get a berth on a rocket, or pay the very high travel costs. Increasingly, organisations are creating a constellation of satellites in space. Projects like Starlink of SpaceX or OneWeb are putting together a constellation of hundreds of satellites.

As a result, the demand for dedicated rockets that can be launched frequently, and can offer cheap rides to space, is growing. This is also a lucrative business opportunity for agencies with launching capability like ISRO, because most of the demand comes from companies that are launching satellites for commercial purposes.

Several new players, both in the government as well as private sector, have begun to offer launching services.

In India, where the space sector is fast being opened up for the private sector, at least three private companies are developing rockets that can launch small satellites into space. It is to cater to this demand, and grab this business opportunity, that ISRO has also developed the SSLV.

More launches

In a good year, ISRO makes 5-6 launches with its PSLV and GSLV (Geospatial Satellite Launch Vehicles) rockets. These rockets typically take 70-80 days to assemble.

Dozens of people work on the assembly, and each of these cost tens of millions of dollars. Though many of these also carry commercial satellites, the revenue generated is not commensurate with the costs incurred.

The SSLV is meant to change all this. This rocket is supposed to have a quick turnaround time, usually less than three days. It can be assembled on demand at short notice, and at a fraction of the cost of the existing launch vehicles. The SSLV would have the capability to carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg to the lower earth orbits (up to altitudes of 1,000 km from earth’s surface) which is one of the most sought after places in space for positioning of satellites.

But more importantly, it is likely to drastically increase ISRO’s launch rate.

ISRO officials have said they are looking at 50 to 60 launches every year with the SSLV. That would practically be one launch every week, a sharp contrast from the 2-3 launches every year that ISRO has been able to manage.