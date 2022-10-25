scorecardresearch
Partial solar eclipse today: what, where, when and how

Partial solar eclipse: It will be visible from parts of Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa. Most of India, except the southern-most areas, can witness the Sun's partial eclipse today.

Based on where it is being viewed from India, the start, maximum eclipse, and end time can vary. (Representational Image)

People in India will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is positioned in between the Sun and the Earth for a few minutes. Under certain-alignment, the Moon partially or fully blocks the Sun’s light and instead casts its shadow on Earth. That is why, there can be a partial or a total solar eclipse, depending on how much portion of the Sun’s disc gets hidden by the Moon.

In a partial solar eclipse, only the edge of the Moon’s shadow falls on the northern hemisphere, which is where Tuesday’s eclipse will be visible.

Solar Eclipse |liveFollow latest news and updates

From where will the partial solar eclipse be visible?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa. Most of India, except the southern-most areas, can witness the Sun’s partial eclipse on Tuesday.

The maximum eclipse of the Sun, of about 55 per cent, will be viewed from the extreme northern India regions around Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir (see box below). Look towards the western horizon to view the eclipse today.

Major locations in India to view partial solar eclipse (Source: IIA, Bengaluru)

What time is the solar eclipse?

Based on where it is being viewed from India, the start, maximum eclipse, and end time can vary.

The total duration of the partial solar eclipse is 1 hour, 39 minutes and 31 seconds and is approximately timed between 4.51 pm to 6.05 pm.

Since this is a partial solar eclipse, about 4 to 55 per cent of the Sun will be eclipsed by the Moon when viewed from various parts of India, with the maximum eclipse likely at 5.43 pm.

The eclipse will end with the day’s sunset, a little after 6 pm, again depending on one’s location of viewing.

After Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse, the next solar eclipse which can be viewed from India will be only after five years.’

Can the partial solar eclipse be viewed virtually?

For those sky gazers who wish to participate in the event virtually, two Indian research institutes have organised a virtual event.
Aryabhatta Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, will live stream Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse on their Youtube channels from 4 pm onward. Here are the two links:

Is there any harm in the solar eclipse?

There is no direct hazard or any harm from the solar eclipse. Experts note that it is perfectly harmless to step outdoors, consume food and water during the eclipse.

Use of certified solar filters or eclipse goggles are recommended while viewing the Sun during the eclipse.

Experts warn against looking at the Sun with naked eyes, or through binoculars or telescopes without filters, as this can prove harmful to one’s vision. The safest way to view the eclipse is by indirect projection method, which can be easily done by projecting the Sun’s disc onto a white paper, either using a telescope or a pin-hole camera.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:53:14 pm
