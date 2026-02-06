In India’s first-ever Disaster Victim Identification guidelines, teeth hold the key

NDRF personnel recover body part of a deceased airhostess from the tail end of crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at Meghani nagar in Ahmedabad on 14 June 2025. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee

India’s first-ever guidelines and standard operating procedures for Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) late last month, are aimed at ensuring recognition, registration and dignified handover of human remains to families in the event of mass fatality incidents.

The reason behind formulating them was several victims of disasters remaining unidentified or difficult to identify, Nawal Prakash, Joint Advisor to the NDMA, said. “There are many branches in forensics that can help in DVI and so we wanted to bring them together to see how they can help during such trying times.”

Four stages of DVI

The document underlines the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders such as police, health officials, and emergency responders, besides the need for a unified command to deal with the four stages of the DVI process, which is as under: