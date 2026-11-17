In farming and agriculture, as in most other fields, solving a problem must start with getting to the root of it.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IITGN) have done literally that — and in the process discovered a way to supply micronutrients to crops just when, and where, they are needed.

Their inspiration? Riffing off the idea of treating wounds and cancer through hydrogels – three-dimensional polymer networks that have a high capacity to retain water, and which can act as precision depots and vehicles for localised, regulated delivery of drugs.

The researchers have repurposed this medical technology for the treatment of soil – and have developed tiny beads made from a seaweed-based gel that release controlled amounts of micronutrients into the soil surrounding the roots of plants as soon as it turns acidic. When soil turns acidic, it is a signal that plants are in need of a fresh shot of the chemicals that are the building blocks of their nutrition.

The microbeads have been developed by a team of scientists including Hitasha Vithalani and Subhojit Ghosh, doctoral students at the Department of Biological Sciences and Engineering at IITGN.

Vithalani works on biomaterials for cancer and wound-treatment with Prof Mukesh Dhanka, while Ghosh studies biomolecules in plant systems under the guidance of Prof Subramanian Sankaranarayanan.

The researchers won the top prize in ‘SOMS Thesis Showdown’, a competition organised by the Soluble Fertiliser Industry Association (SFIA) at the SOMS 2026 summit at GIFT City in Gandhinagar this July.

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The SOMS (Soluble Fertiliser, Organic Fertiliser, Micronutrient, and Bio Stimulants) summit is the country’s premier business-to-business (B2B) international exhibition and conference focused on non-subsidised specialty fertilisers.

Their paper (‘Engineering pH-Responsive trans-Ferulic Acid/κ-Carrageenan Beads for On-Demand Micronutrient Delivery in Plants’) was published last month in ‘ACS Omega’, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society.

Targeted, on-demand intervention

The researchers applied the ‘gel bead’ medical technique to a farm problem, delivering essential micronutrients such as zinc, iron, manganese, and copper to crops before the soil locked them away or water washed them out.

“While working on hydrogels for cancer treatment, we realised that a similar process can be applied to plants. The beads borrow the idea from medicine and apply it to soil nourishment,” Vithalani said.

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How hydrogel beads help in growth of a plant. How hydrogel beads help in growth of a plant.

Dhanka explained that controlled-release technologies, in which hydrogels release the drug slowly at the right time, have great medical potential. “We have adapted this technology so that the gel holds nutrients near the roots until the plants need them,” he said.

Applying the nutrients directly to the roots is much more beneficial than other processes, Ghosh said.

“Standard remedies, such as spreading micronutrient salt in soil or foliar (leaf) sprays, have limits. These salts are often fixed (chemically locked) or leached (washed away) before the roots can absorb them, and spraying is impractical in large fields,” he said.

Also, “chelated micronutrients (trace minerals that are bound to an organic molecule called a chelating agent or ligand), though effective, are expensive and are difficult to degrade from the soil,” Ghosh added.

Inspired by a way to treat cancer

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‘Gel beads’, or drug-eluting microspheres, are used mainly in the treatment of liver tumours, and have been in clinical practice for more than 20 years now.

Microspheres or ‘beads’, made of a hydrogel such as polyvinyl alcohol and pre-loaded with chemotherapy drugs, are injected into the blood vessels that supply the tumour.

The beads block the vessel, starving the tumour and, following the embolisation, release the drug locally for several days, delivering a high dose inside the tumour with limited exposure elsewhere.

What the IITGN study showed

The rhizosphere, the thin layer of soil a few millimetres thick that envelops the roots, is a chemically and biologically active zone. When the root runs short of iron or zinc, it releases organic acids that lower the pH of the surrounding soil, helping dissolve the minerals locked inside.

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“Our nutrient-laden microbeads respond to this cue,” Vithalani said. “We designed them to respond to pH such that when the environment turns acidic, the nutrients inside the beads are released.”

The beads, which are roughly 3.5 mm in diameter, are made from Kappa Carrageenan or k-carrageenan, a gelling agent extracted from red seaweed, and trans-ferulic acid, a natural antioxidant that is found in rice, wheat, and oats cells.

Kappaphycus, a type of red algae, is farmed along India’s southern coast, but for the purposes of their study, the researchers sourced both chemicals from a chemicals supplier.

In acidic conditions (pH 4), the beads swelled by nearly 80% in two days, compared with 49% at neutral pH and 37% at alkaline pH 9. “These changes matter because swelling and the breakdown of the material can influence the movement of encapsulated nutrients into the surrounding environment,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

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The team also measured the release of metals over 14 days. At acidic pH, the beads released 68% of their iron and 66% of zinc; at neutral pH, about 46% and 44%, and at alkaline pH, 28% and 27% of the metals respectively.

These observations showed that the beads favoured acidic conditions, but they were not a strict on-off switch, with some release happening at other pH values as well.

Sufficiency and scale: From lab to fertiliser industry

While the findings of the research suggest promise in a practical setting, that bridge remains to be crossed, the researchers said.

“Though the results are encouraging, scaling and replicating the lab results in a field setting would be the next challenge. We want to investigate how this technology impacts agricultural yield, nutritional quality of crops, or micronutrient accumulation in plant tissues,” Sankaranarayanan, the co-corresponding author (along with Dhanka) of the study, said.

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“Our further work will also include studying the long-term ecological safety of the beads, including the breakdown of their components and the effect on soil microbes,” Sankaranarayanan said.

The study, co-authored by Vithalani, Ghosh, Dhanka, and Sankaranarayanan along with Harshil Dave of IITGN and Kashish Agrawal of D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, was supported by IITGN seed and start-up grants and the Department of Biotechnology.

“We have developed an indigenous technology that has potential to progress toward product development. We are actively looking for industry partners to take the research to the next stage, with the eventual aim of translating it into an accessible, aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) solution for farmers,” Vithalani told The Indian Express.

“The gel bead-based technology’s controlled-delivery capability is scalable, and can be used for home gardening as well as large-scale field trials. Talks are ongoing with several industry stakeholders; we have also filed an Indian patent application,” she said.

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Added Ghosh: “A carrier built from such ingredients, which releases nutrients near the root and is designed to break down afterwards, could help farmers get more out of every kilogram they apply (to their crops).”