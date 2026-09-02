How NASA’s Roman Space Telescope can help us decode the universe’s greatest mysteries

NASA on Sunday (August 30) launched a powerful, next-generation space telescope that can search for clues for some of the universe’s deepest mysteries, including mysterious phenomena such as dark matter and dark energy.

The telescope, launched on a SpaceX rocket, is named after the late Nancy Grace Roman — known as the “mother of Hubble” owing to her role in the creation of the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been operating since 1990.

Who was Roman, and what is the purpose of the telescope named after her?

Story continues below this ad

What will the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope do?

In terms of scientific capabilities, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope lies between the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Telescope. It will be able to scan vast swathes of the cosmos and may provide new insights about dark matter, dark energy and exoplanets. Let’s look at what these terms mean, and how the new telescope could improve our understanding of these.