Explained: So you just bought an induction cooktop. Here’s how it works

The global energy disruption has driven up the sale of induction cooktops. Freepik

The war in West Asia has resulted in a severe disruption to cooking gas supplies in India and driven up the price of LPG cylinders. This has led to a surge in the sale of induction cooktops in the country.

Traditional gas stoves rely on combustion to create an open flame. But an induction cooktop bypasses this combustive chemical reaction. Its glass surface also remains relatively cool.

So how does it manage to cook your food? The answer to that lies in the simple concept of electromagnetic induction. We explain:

Why only some metal pans work on induction stoves

Beneath the smooth ceramic or glass surface of an induction cooktop sits a tightly wound coil of copper wire. Switching the stove on completes the circuit and allows the flow of alternating current (AC) through the wire. The alternating current generates a rapidly fluctuating magnetic field directly above the cooktop.