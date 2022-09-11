Why is the Google logo grey?

Google has replaced its vibrant logo on its homepage with grey monochrome text. Its logo usually appears in bright red, yellow, blue and green colours, but now wears a sombre look. What’s the reason for this?

Well, the search engine has decided to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-standing monarch, who died at the age of 96 on September 8. Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

While it turned grey in the United Kingdom on the day of the Queen’s death and gradually in other parts of the world as well, it became visible in India on Sunday. Incidentally, India is observing a one-day state mourning for the Queen today. The national flag is being flown at half-mast across the country.

The grayscale logo is visible on all devices. It, however, isn’t clickable.

Google has a practice of publishing doodles, a modified version of its logo, dedicated to famous people on its homepage. When it does, users can click on the depiction which directs them to a page with information on the person and their accomplishments. Google doodles also commemorate milestone anniversaries, death dates, and historic dates.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, meanwhile, offered condolences to the people of the UK and others around the world after the passing of the Queen. “Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed,” he tweeted.