scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022
Premium

Explained: How Myanmar’s junta is using Chinese facial recognition technology

Rights groups warn high-tech surveillance systems will be used to track down and eliminate the junta's opponents.

By: Deutsche Welle |
Updated: July 29, 2022 6:14:03 pm
Facial recognition technology as the name suggests can identify a person by capturing his face from a photo or video. (File)

Written by Enno Hinz

Myanmar’s junta is expanding its public surveillance capabilities by using facial recognition technology, raising fresh concerns about the safety of democracy activists and resistance groups in Myanmar.

In March, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report on Myanmar’s use of the Chinese-made facial recognition systems, warning of a “serious threat” to human rights.

HRW said hundreds of cameras were installed in townships around the capital Naypyidaw in December 2020, before the military took power in a coup, in the first phase of a security initiative called “safe city.” Cameras were also installed in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Experts and activists on the ground fear that the military’s increased access to this technology could have consequences for the safety of anyone opposing the junta.

A report by the Reuters news agency in July revealed that Myanmar’s military government is now expanding camera surveillance systems for cities in all 14 states and divisions in the country.

The cameras, sourced from Chinese tech conglomerates Huawei, Dahua and Hikvision, are equipped with artificial intelligence technology that automatically scans faces and vehicle license plates in public places and alerts authorities to those on a wanted list.

“This is another threat coming, not just on the ground. We are now resisting a digital authoritarian regime,” Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a Yangon-based activist, told DW.

Myanmar’s struggle for democracy

The people of Myanmar were accustomed to military rule in the past, but after a decade of progress and development, the past 18 months have left many feeling as if they are going back.

A short-lived experiment with democracy ended on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power and overthrew the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Military commander Min Aung Hlaing then imposed a state of emergency and arrested elected leaders, including Suu Kyi.

Although the coup triggered one of the biggest pro-democracy protests in Myanmar’s history, the army’s response was swift and violent.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 2,100 people have been killed since the military regime took power and over 14,800 have been arrested, charged or sentenced by the junta.

The army has ignored international pressure to reinstate civilian rule and has also been tightening its grip on democracy activists and the opposition through the digital space.

By controlling the biggest telecommunication company in Myanmar, Telenor, the junta has restricted internet access and censored online content. There have also been reports that the junta has installed spyware on telecom services and internet providers to further monitor and combat online “traitors.”

“We are not safe. Basically, all our information can be exposed. The junta heavily uses its digital power to spread misinformation and disinformation, as well as to detect where we are and what we are doing,” said activist Yi.

HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson told DW the cameras are the “epitome of intrusive surveillance,” abd would allow the junta to remotely monitor, track and ultimately raid the operations of opponents.

“We expect the systems will be used to identify persons of interest, follow their movements, identify their motorcycles and cars, and ultimately follow them to resistance safe houses where junta forces can attack, arrest, and kill those opposed to the military regime,” he said.

How is Myanmar’s junta applying the technology?

The use of surveillance technology for security is used by governments around the world to fight crime. This is by no means confined to authoritarian regimes, and Suu Kyi’s government also used Chinese-made technology before the coup.

However, in the domestic political context of Myanmar, HRW argues that the junta is applying this technology to strengthen its hold on power.

Robertson explained a narrative of “safe cities” was used but in reality this was “designed to hide rights abusing, intrusive surveillance behind the excuse of crime fighting.”

And the impact of the junta’s surveillance can already be seen across Myanmar: “We see an increasing number of arrests every day, especially in our strike committees,” said activist Yi.

“Apart from that, it has become more difficult to organize a large strike in different urban areas,” she added.

Yi has been in hiding from the junta since the military cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in spring 2021. Despite the brutal force and increased use of surveillance tools by the junta, which she said was a prime way of commiting crimes with impunity, she predicted that the struggle would continue.

“They might kill revolutionaries, but not the revolutionary spirit. As long as the junta is attempting to rule the nation, the resistance forces will keep on going,” she said.

Calls for international support

Since the junta executed four activists, calls have grown for the international community to cut off the military from oil and gas revenue flows, and other sources of income.

“Democratic countries need to be united. We are all here watching it, reporting it and then what? The people in Myanmar cannot stop it, yet,” said Yi.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Cloudy days
Cloudy days
Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement